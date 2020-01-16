RBI Assistant 2020: Apply by Today End of the Day on rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant 2020

The RBI Assistant Examination 2020 Application Process to be closing today by the Reserve Bank of India, RBI. Candidates interested to apply for this exam can register by visiting the official website of RBI.

This RBI Assistant 2020 recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 926 vacancies for the post of Assistant in Reserve Bank of India. The RBI Assistant 2020 examination will be conducted in two phases that is Preliminary and Mains Examination which will be followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

The application process was started on 23rd December 2019 and the last date to apply for the examination is today, 16th January 2020. The RBI Assistant 2020 examination is scheduled to be held on 14th and 15th February 2020.

The site to get more details on the examination and apply for the RBI Assistant 2020 examination is www.rbi.org.in .

Important Dates of RBI Assistant 2020 Exam:

The application process started on December 23, 2019 The application process ends on January 16, 2020 Date of the Preliminary Examination February 14, 15, 2020 Date of the Mains Examination March 2020 (tentative)

Steps to apply for RBI Assistant 2020:

Candidates must visit the official website of RBI.

Click on the “Opportunities” section on the home page.

Go to Current Vacancies link present leading to the RBI Assistant link.

If you are a new applicant for RBI Assistant 2020 exam then create a new registration ID and password.

Enter the registration number and the password generated by you.

Fill in all your details asked and required.

Pay the RBI Assistant 2020 application fee via online or offline mode.

Save and print the RBI Assistant 2020 application form for future reference.

The direct link to apply for the RBI Assistant 2020 examination is here, Click here to directly apply for the RBI Assistant .

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised institute with 50% marks and the knowledge of Word Processing on computer is mandatory.

The age of the candidates must not be less than 20 years or more than 28 years as on December 2019.

