JEE Main 2020 Topper Parth Dwivedi wants to work for Nation’s Development by targeting UPSC

With the results for the JEE Main 2020 exam declared recently, candidates who have emerged as the toppers in the exam have been grabbing headlines. Recently, when asked about his future plans, Parth Dwivedi who hails from Rajasthan stated that he wishes to pursue his higher education in Indian and not abroad.

He said that “I will work for the nation’s development, maybe as a civil servant or as a researcher.” He is one of the ten students who have managed to score a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2020. Parth , who is presently 17 years of age wishes to study Computer Science from IIT Bombay.

He stated that the selfless service of his mother towards the nation as a police officer has inspired him to work for the country.

Parth said that “I grew up seeing my mother’s tireless service for the nation. Whether it is early morning or late at night, my mother was always dedicated to the service.” His father Bineet Dwivedi is an Indian Railway Services Officer and his mother Neeti Dwivedi is an Additional Superintendent of Police in Lucknow.

When inquired about his preparation strategy for the JEE Main, Parth stated that he followed the Allen Career Institute’s, where he has been preparing for the JEE, tutorials and also appeared for the mock test series. For textual reference, Parth stated that he followed the Maths book by Sen and Ghosh along with Physics book by HC Verma and IE Irodov.

While he said that he is ecstatic about his performance, he has his sole focus on the JEE Advanced. He stated that “The JEE Advanced tests a student’s concepts, speed, and accuracy. I will continue with the preparation of JEE Advanced along with boards.”

The JEE Advanced Exam is slated to be conducted on the 17th May 2020 across various centres in the country and is being conducted by the NTA. The ranks will be released by the NTA after the April exam.

According to the NTA, for those candidates who have appeared in both the sessions of the JEE Mains, the best score will be calculate for preparing the rank. The marks obtained by the students are converted into percale score by the NTA for each session of the examination.

