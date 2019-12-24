RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 926 Assistant Posts, Check Application Process @www.rbi.org.in

The Reserve Bank of India is the central bank of the country and is responsible for the monetary policy. In order to conduct its operations smoothly, Reserve Bank of India has its various regional branches spread across the country.

In order to maintain the standards of its operations, the Reserve Bank of India conducts various recruitment drives every year for selection of most suitable candidates. Recently, the Reserve Bank of India has announced the availability of 926 vacancies for the post of Assistant.

As per the notification published on 23rd December 2019, applications have been invited from interested candidates for the post of assistant across various offices of the Reserve Bank of India under RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020.

The online application process has already started from official website of RBI @ www.rbi.org.in from 23rd December 2019. Candidates who are interested in applying for available vacancies must complete their online applications by 16th January 2020.

Thereafter the online application link will be deactivated, and therefore the candidates will not be able to complete their registrations afterwards. While registering for the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 online, candidates need to pay the application fee as well.

Application fee for General, OBC and EWS candidates is Rs. 450. The application fee for SC, ST, Ex-servicemen, and PwD category candidates is Rs 50. Only those candidates who have completed their online applications under RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 by 16th January 2020 will be able to appear for the preliminary test to be conducted on 14th February 2019 and 15th February 2019.

Once the preliminary test under RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 is conducted and candidates are shortlisted, they will have to appear for the RBI Assistant Main Test 2020 on 20th March 2020.

Thereafter, the selected candidates will have to appear for the Language Proficiency Test. The language proficiency test will be conducted from office wise local language, i.e. according to city where the office is located.

