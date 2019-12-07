OMC Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2019: Apply for 12 Manager, Sr. Manager & Dy. General Manager Posts on omcltd.in

OMC Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2019

The recruitment notification for the exam has been released by the OMC company, Bhubaneswar, which has invited applications for the post of Manager and Senior. Manager and Dy. General Manager posts. The eligible candidates can apply through offline mode to the post through the prescribed application format latest by 26 December 2019.

The OMC is the largest State PSU in Mining Sector in the Country. The Corporation is undertaking exploration, mining and trading of iron, chrome and bauxite ores.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates Last Date of Submission of Offline Application will be on 26th of December 2019

The official website to get more details on the recruitment process is https://omcltd.in/ .

Vacancy Details:

Dy. General Manager (Min.) E-5 Grade – 02 Posts

Sr. Manager (Min.) E-4 Grade – 04 Posts

Manager (Min.) E-3 Grade – 06 Posts

Educational Qualification & Age Limit:

Candidates must visit the official web page of the corporation to get more details on the education qualification and age limit for the vacancies of Dy. General Manager (Min.) E-5 Grade, Sr. Manager (Min.) E-4 Grade and Manager (Min.) E-3 Grade.

How to Apply for OMC, Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2019

The eligible candidates must apply to the posts as per as the given format.

The format can be downloaded from the official website of the organization or the link provided above.

The application must be sent along with other necessary documents to the General Manager (P&A), The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) Limited, OMC House, Bhubaneswar – 751001.

The last date for submission of application is 26 December 2019.

The candidates applying for OMC Recruitment 2019, must not forget to attach the attested copies of Certificates or Testimonials, experience certificate in support of their eligibility.

Keep visiting the official website for more updates on the recruitment exam.

