RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board likely to announce RRB NTPC Exam Date by next month

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is an Indian recruitment body that has been established under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.

This body carries out the recruitment for various vacancies in the several railway zones of India. The recruitment is carried out by examinations and interviews depending on the type of vacancy.

The Railway Recruitment Board had announced nearly 35,208 vacancies for the RRB NTPC recruitment. NTPC recruitment is carried out for the Non-technical Popular Categories.

The notification for NTPC recruitment was released by the Board earlier this year. The exam for the same was to be conducted in the months of June and September 2019.

With the months of the exam long gone, applicants have been anxiously waiting for updates about the new exam dates and the release of the admit cards.

The selection process for RRB NTPC posts involve two stages of the selection process – the first stage being a Computer Based Test and the second stage being another online examination. This will be followed by skills tests for selected posts.With the long drawn delay, it is automatically evident that this recruitment will now get shifted to the next year.

The board had announced this delay has occurredbecause it has been seeking to recruit a new exam conducting agency. In September 2019 the RRB had announced that it would be recruiting a new external agency that will categorically perform the task of conducting the examinations, carrying out the interviews and other similar formalities. The board authorities also clearly stated that the NTPC exam will not be conducted unless the agency is finalised.

As per the recent updates, no examination agency has been yet been finalised by the railway recruitment board. It can be expected that the RRB NTPC stage 1 computer-based test will be conducted by the board in the month of January 2020. However, any official announcement is yet to be made from the side of the RRB.

With regard to the updates about RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019, the release for this document has also been delayed. The admit will only be released 4-7 days before the examination. Thus, as soon as the exam dates are announced, the admit card release dates will also be announced. If the exam is conducted in January 2020, the admit card can be expected to be out by the end of December 2019 or in January 2020.

The first stage exam will be an objective paper of 100 marks. Candidates are supposed to prepare for the exam in the following areas –

General Awareness (40 marks)

Mathematics (30 marks)

General Intelligence and Reasoning (30 marks)

Candidates will have to face negative marking of 1/3rdof the marks allotted to each question for every wrong answer.

It is important that the candidates regular visit the official website of the RRB, http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in until the official announcement is made.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019

Question: How many vacancies are available under RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019?

Answer: Approximately 35,208 vacancies have been advertised under the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019.

Question: What are the various stages of selection for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019?

Answer: RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 comprises of two stages of the selection process – the first stage being a Computer Based Test and the second stage being another online examination. This will be followed by skills tests for select posts.

Question: What is the marking scheme for the first stage exam?

Answer: The marking scheme for the first stage exam is as follows: –

Question: When will the exam be now conducted?

Answer: As of now, there is no new update on the date for the examination. Whenever it is announced, candidates will be able to check it on the official website.

