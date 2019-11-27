HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • OMECL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 32 Executive Posts at omecl.citspl.com, Check here for Vacancies Detail and Eligibility Criteria

    Posted on by Vasudha

    OMECL Recruitment 2019, Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited announced online application for 32 Executive Posts. Candidates can check official website omecl.citspl.com

    OMECL (Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited), Bhubaneswar, has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Executive in different departments. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through offline mode through the prescribed format latest by 16th December 2019.

    Important date:

    • Last date to fill and submit the application – 16th December 2019.

    Notification details:

    • Advertisement number- 05/OMECL, 06/OMECL, and 07/OMECL; Date – 22nd November 2019.

    Vacancy details:

    Total vacancy – 32 posts.

    Personnel – 8 posts.

    • General Manager (Personnel), E- 7 grade – 1.
    • Deputy General Manager (Personnel), E- 5 grade – 1.
    • Senior Manager (Personnel), E-4 grade – 1.
    • Senior Manager (Corporate Communication), E-4 grade – 1.
    • Manager (Personnel), E-3 grade – 1.
    • Manager (Corporate Communication), E-3 grade – 1.

    Finance – 2 posts.

    • Deputy General Manager (Finance), E-5 grade – 1.
    • Senior Manager (Finance), E-4 grade – 1.

    Mining – 10 posts.

    • General Manager (Mining) -, E-7 grade – 2.
    • Deputy General Manager (Mining), E-5 grade – 2.
    • Senior Manager (Mining), E-4 grade – 2.
    • Manager (Mining), E-3 grade – 2.
    • Deputy Manager (Mining), E-2 grade – 2.

    Geology- 4 posts.

    • Senior Manager (Geo), E-4 grade – 2.
    • Manager (Geo), E-3 grade – 1.
    • Deputy Manager (Geo), E-2 grade – 1.

    Forest and Environment – 2 posts.

    • Manager (F & E), E-3 grade – 2.

    Civil- 2 posts.

    • Manager (Civil), E-3 grade – 2.

    Mechanical – 2 posts.

    • Manager (Mechanical), E-3 grade – 2.

    Electrical – 2 posts.

    • Manager (electrical), E-3 grade – 2.

    Selection:

    The candidates will be selected based on the performance in the interview that is being organized by the selection body. The candidates will be shortlisted for interview based on the marks the candidates have obtained in requisite qualification and performance throughout the academics. The candidates having higher qualification will be given much preference.

    How to apply:

    The eligible candidates can apply for the post through the prescribed format which can be downloaded from the official website omecl.citspl.com and the application can be sent to the following address along with the necessary documents.

    General Manager, Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited,

    OMC house, Bhubaneswar – 751001.

    Read Next

    Bhaskaracharya College, Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 47 Assistant Professor Post, Check How to Apply
    Delhi University Recruitment 2019, Bhaskaracharya College released notification for 47 Assistant Professor Post. Candidates can apply from official website bcas.du.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019: Application Re-Open on 20th December at bsebstet2019.in, Check here for more Details
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019, Bihar School Examination Board Re-open Application Window for State Teachers Eligibility Test on 20th December. Candidates can apply from official website bsebstet2019.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply
    TCIL Recruitment 2019: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Invite Application for Group General Manager Post. Candidates can apply from official website tcil-india.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours