OMECL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 32 Executive Posts at omecl.citspl.com, Check here for Vacancies Detail and Eligibility Criteria

OMECL (Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited), Bhubaneswar, has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Executive in different departments. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through offline mode through the prescribed format latest by 16th December 2019.

Important date:

Last date to fill and submit the application – 16th December 2019.

Notification details:

Advertisement number- 05/OMECL, 06/OMECL, and 07/OMECL; Date – 22nd November 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancy – 32 posts.

Personnel – 8 posts.

General Manager (Personnel), E- 7 grade – 1.

Deputy General Manager (Personnel), E- 5 grade – 1.

Senior Manager (Personnel), E-4 grade – 1.

Senior Manager (Corporate Communication), E-4 grade – 1.

Manager (Personnel), E-3 grade – 1.

Manager (Corporate Communication), E-3 grade – 1.

Finance – 2 posts.

Deputy General Manager (Finance), E-5 grade – 1.

Senior Manager (Finance), E-4 grade – 1.

Mining – 10 posts.

General Manager (Mining) -, E-7 grade – 2.

Deputy General Manager (Mining), E-5 grade – 2.

Senior Manager (Mining), E-4 grade – 2.

Manager (Mining), E-3 grade – 2.

Deputy Manager (Mining), E-2 grade – 2.

Geology- 4 posts.

Senior Manager (Geo), E-4 grade – 2.

Manager (Geo), E-3 grade – 1.

Deputy Manager (Geo), E-2 grade – 1.

Forest and Environment – 2 posts.

Manager (F & E), E-3 grade – 2.

Civil- 2 posts.

Manager (Civil), E-3 grade – 2.

Mechanical – 2 posts.

Manager (Mechanical), E-3 grade – 2.

Electrical – 2 posts.

Manager (electrical), E-3 grade – 2.

Selection:

The candidates will be selected based on the performance in the interview that is being organized by the selection body. The candidates will be shortlisted for interview based on the marks the candidates have obtained in requisite qualification and performance throughout the academics. The candidates having higher qualification will be given much preference.

How to apply:

The eligible candidates can apply for the post through the prescribed format which can be downloaded from the official website omecl.citspl.com and the application can be sent to the following address along with the necessary documents.

General Manager, Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited,

OMC house, Bhubaneswar – 751001.

