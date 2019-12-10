HPCL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Chief General Manager, Assistant Manager and Other Posts on hindustanpetroleum.com, Steps How to Apply and Eligibility Criteria

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has released a notification inviting interested candidates for the post of Chief General Manager, Assistant manager and other posts as well.

The interested candidates can visit the website and fill the application through the online mode. The candidates should complete the application process on or before 31st December 2019.

VACANCY DETAILS

POST NAME NUMBER OF POSTS Chief General Manager–Process Technologies 01 Assistant Manager–Intellectual Property Rights Cell 01 Senior Manager-FCC 01 Assistant Manager/Manager-Hydro processing 01 Senior Manager-Catalysis 01 Assistant Manager/Manager-Catalysis 01 Officer-Catalysis 04 Senior Manager-Nanotechnology 01 Officer Nanotechnology 02 Manager-Analytical 02 Officer- Analytical 03 Assistant Manager/Manager-Bioprocess 01 Manage-Polymer/Petrochemical 01 Officer- Polymer/Petrochemical 01 Assistant Manager/Manager- Corrosion Study/Metallurgy 01 Chief Manager/DGM-Analytical 01

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

POST NAME NUMBER OF POSTS Chief General Manager–Process Technologies M.E/M. Tech in Chemical Engineering or PhD in Chemical Engineering post M.E/M. Tech/B.Tech Assistant Manager–Intellectual Property Rights Cell BE/B.Tech in Chemical/PhD/ M. Sc in Chemical Engineering/Chemistry and Registered Patent Senior Manager(FCC) M.Tech in Chemical Engineering/ ME or other related courses and BE/B.Tech in Chemical Assistant Manager/Manager(Hydroprocessing) M.Tech in Chemical Engineering/ ME or other related courses and BE/B.Tech in Chemical Senior Manager(Catalysis) PhD in Chem.(/Materials/Chemical Engineering/ Catalysis) Assistant Manager/Manager(Catalysis) PhD in Chem.(/Materials/Chemical Engineering/ Catalysis) Officer(Catalysis) M.Sc & B.Sc in the relevant area of chemical science & PhD in Chemistry(Catalysis, Materials) & other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences Senior Manager (Nanotechnology) PhD in Chem. (Nanomaterials/ Materials) & other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences Officer(Nanotechnology) PhD in Chem. (Nanomaterials/ Materials) & other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences Manager(Analytical) Ph.D. in Chemistry (Analytical/Organic/Physical Chemistry) Officer(Analytical) Ph.D. in Chemistry (Analytical/Organic/Inorganic) & M. Sc & B. Sc in relevant areas of chemical sciences Assistant Manager/Manager-Bioprocess PhD in Microbio./Biotechnology/Chemical Engineering Manage-Polymer/Petrochemical Ph.D. in Biosciences (Microbiology/Molecular biology/biotechnology or concerned areas). Officer(Polymer/Petrochemical) PhD in Polymers/ Petrochemicals Polyolefin) etc. Assistant Manager/Manager(Metallurgy /Corrosion Study) M. Tech in Metallurgy/ Chemical engineering Chief Manager/DGM(Analytical) Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry/ Organic/Analytical

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates can visit the official website and check the eligibility criteria before starting with the application process

After checking the eligibility, the candidates can check the notification which mentions the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Recruitment 2019 and can click on the link

The candidates can fill the form on or before 31st December 2019

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – HPCL Recruitment 2019

Question: What is the official website of HPCL?

Answer: The official website of HPCL is https://www.hindustanpetroleum.com.

Question: When is the last date of the application process of HPCL?

Answer: The last date of application is 31st December 2019.

Question: Is the application process in online or offline mode?

Answer: The application process is through online mode only.

Question: How many vacancies are there in the HPCL recruitment process 2019?

Answer: According to the notification, there are 23 posts.

