HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • HPCL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Chief General Manager, Assistant Manager and Other Posts on hindustanpetroleum.com, Steps How to Apply and Eligibility Criteria

    Posted on by Vasudha

    HPCL Recruitment 2019: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has released vacancies for the post of Chief General Manager, Assistant manager and other posts. The candidates should complete the application process on or before 31st December 2019.

    HPCL Recruitment 2019

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has released a notification inviting interested candidates for the post of Chief General Manager, Assistant manager and other posts as well.

    The interested candidates can visit the website and fill the application through the online mode.  The candidates should complete the application process on or before 31st December 2019.

    VACANCY DETAILS

    POST NAME NUMBER OF POSTS
    Chief General Manager–Process Technologies 01
    Assistant Manager–Intellectual Property Rights Cell 01
    Senior Manager-FCC 01
    Assistant Manager/Manager-Hydro processing 01
    Senior Manager-Catalysis 01
    Assistant Manager/Manager-Catalysis 01
    Officer-Catalysis 04
    Senior Manager-Nanotechnology 01
    Officer Nanotechnology 02
    Manager-Analytical 02
    Officer- Analytical 03
    Assistant Manager/Manager-Bioprocess 01
    Manage-Polymer/Petrochemical 01
    Officer- Polymer/Petrochemical 01
    Assistant Manager/Manager- Corrosion Study/Metallurgy 01
    Chief Manager/DGM-Analytical 01

    EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

    POST NAME NUMBER OF POSTS
    Chief General Manager–Process Technologies M.E/M. Tech in Chemical Engineering or PhD in Chemical Engineering post M.E/M. Tech/B.Tech
    Assistant Manager–Intellectual Property Rights Cell BE/B.Tech in Chemical/PhD/ M. Sc in Chemical Engineering/Chemistry and Registered Patent
    Senior Manager(FCC) M.Tech in Chemical Engineering/ ME or other related courses and BE/B.Tech in Chemical
    Assistant Manager/Manager(Hydroprocessing) M.Tech in Chemical Engineering/ ME or other related courses and BE/B.Tech in Chemical
    Senior Manager(Catalysis) PhD in Chem.(/Materials/Chemical Engineering/ Catalysis)
    Assistant Manager/Manager(Catalysis) PhD in Chem.(/Materials/Chemical Engineering/ Catalysis)
    Officer(Catalysis) M.Sc & B.Sc in the relevant area of chemical science & PhD in Chemistry(Catalysis, Materials) & other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences
    Senior Manager (Nanotechnology) PhD in Chem. (Nanomaterials/ Materials) & other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences
    Officer(Nanotechnology) PhD in Chem. (Nanomaterials/ Materials) & other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences
    Manager(Analytical) Ph.D. in Chemistry (Analytical/Organic/Physical Chemistry)
    Officer(Analytical) Ph.D. in Chemistry (Analytical/Organic/Inorganic) & M. Sc & B. Sc in relevant areas of chemical sciences
    Assistant Manager/Manager-Bioprocess PhD in Microbio./Biotechnology/Chemical Engineering
    Manage-Polymer/Petrochemical Ph.D. in Biosciences (Microbiology/Molecular biology/biotechnology or concerned areas).
    Officer(Polymer/Petrochemical) PhD in Polymers/ Petrochemicals Polyolefin) etc.
    Assistant Manager/Manager(Metallurgy /Corrosion Study) M. Tech in Metallurgy/ Chemical engineering
    Chief Manager/DGM(Analytical) Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry/ Organic/Analytical

    HOW TO APPLY?

    • The interested candidates can visit the official website and check the eligibility criteria before starting with the application process
    • After checking the eligibility, the candidates can check the notification which mentions the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Recruitment 2019 and can click on the link
    • The candidates can fill the form on or before 31st December 2019

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for HPCL Recruitment 2019

    Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –  HPCL Recruitment 2019

    Question: What is the official website of HPCL?

    Answer: The official website of HPCL is https://www.hindustanpetroleum.com.

    Question: When is the last date of the application process of HPCL?

    Answer: The last date of application is 31st December 2019.

    Question: Is the application process in online or offline mode?

    Answer: The application process is through online mode only.

    Question: How many vacancies are there in the HPCL recruitment process 2019?

    Answer: According to the notification, there are 23 posts.

    Read Next

    UPPSC Answer Key 2019 Released for ACF-RFO Prelims Exam at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check here for Details
    UPPSC Answer Key 2019, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission released Answer Key for Combined State or Upper Subordinate Service Prelims Exam. Candidates can check official website uppsc.up.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 3 hours
    Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019: Last Date Extended, Apply Online before 21 December 2019 on megpolice.gov.in, Check here for more Details
    Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019 Meghalaya Police Extended Last Date for Apply Online before 21 December 2019. Candidates can apply from official website megpolice.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL) Recruitment 2019 : Apply online Engineer and Executive (E1 Grade) at ompl.co.in, Check here for Eligibility and Important Dates
    OMPL Recruitment 2019, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Engineer and Executive (E1 Grade).
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Bhaskaracharya College, Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 47 Assistant Professor Post, Check How to Apply
    Delhi University Recruitment 2019, Bhaskaracharya College released notification for 47 Assistant Professor Post. Candidates can apply from official website bcas.du.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019: Application Re-Open on 20th December at bsebstet2019.in, Check here for more Details
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019, Bihar School Examination Board Re-open Application Window for State Teachers Eligibility Test on 20th December. Candidates can apply from official website bsebstet2019.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours