MAEF Recruitment 2019: Apply for 13 Manager and Assistant Manager Posts at maef.nic.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria

Maulana Azad Education Fund (MAEF) is an autonomous education imparting body established by the Government of India under the Ministry of Minority Affairs. The body has the sole purpose of imparting education to all educationally backward people of society.

It is fully funded by the Ministry and provides scholarships or subsidized education to such people who need education.

Maulana Azad Education Fund also carries out recruitment from time to time on the occasion of any vacancies in the body. The vacancies are notified by it through its official website and for which candidates can apply through the prescribed format.

According to a recent job notification issued by the MAEF there are several vacancies available for different posts. The posts are mainly for administrative or manager posts. The application process for these posts has already started. Thus, candidates who are interested and eligible can start applying.

There are a total of 13 vacancies. Here are the vacancy details that candidates must check out –

Manager (Research & Institutional Building): 1 vacancy

1 vacancy Manager (Administration): 1 vacancy

1 vacancy Manager (Finance): 1 vacancy

1 vacancy Assistant Manager (R&IB): 2 vacancies

Assistant Manager (Administration): 1 vacancy

1 vacancy Assistant Manager (Finance): 2 vacancies

Associate (Research and Institutional Building): 2 vacancies

Associate (Administration): 2 vacancies

Associate (Finance): 1 vacancy

Here are some basic educational and other qualifications that the candidates should keep in mind while applying –

Manager – Candidates need to have a Masters degree from any recognised university. They must have 5 years of experience in the relevant field. For Finance Managers, they must have experience in the field of Auditing and Accounting. One should not be more than 30-45 years of age. Assistant Manager – Candidates must have a Post Graduate Degree. They should also have 7 years of experience in the relevant field out of which they should have at least 3 years of experience in the managerial level. One should not be more than 30-50 years of age. Associate – Candidates should have at least a graduate degree with not less than 1-3 years of experience. An applicant for this post should be between the ages of 25-40 years.

The application process for these posts is not in an online mode. Candidates have to submit the application form along with all the necessary documents and testimonials by hand or by post. The address where the application must be sent is as follows –

Secretary & Chief Executive Officer,

Maulana Azad Education Fund,

Maulana Azad Campus,

Chelmsford Road,

New Delhi-110055.

The candidates must note that the last date for making the application is 31st December 2019. No more application will be accepted by thereby.

MAEF Recruitment 2019: Apply for 13 Manager and Assistant Manager Posts at maef.nic.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria was last modified:

Read More