Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2019: Apply for 130 vacancies; Check Details on sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2019

Those who aspire their career in the sports field have news to rejoice as the Sports Authority of India shorty termed as SAI are inviting applications for youngsters to apply online for the 130 vacancies available. The position is for the responsibility of assisting, coordinating, managing the implementation of various sports activities which promotes the quality of sports among peoples.

Sports Authority of India recruitment 2019 Job vacancy availability was posted online today as a document read “engagement of young professionals on contract basis” on the official website of SAI. At the same time the online application form has been posted in the website which is www.sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in .

Important Dates:

Last date to apply online for this post will be on December 20, 2019 before evening 5 o’ clock.

How to Apply:

In order to apply, one needs to go to www.sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs , this link has been provided in the notification, and click the link “young professionals”. Doing so opens a login form, below which lies the link to register. Using that, candidates need to register and submit their online application forms.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should be holding minimum of 50 percentage of marks and

Also, must be having 3 years of work experience for being eligible to apply for this post.

Selected candidates will be provided with a contract for a starting period of 2 years, which could be further extended for another period of 2 years based on performance of the candidate. All candidates in this position will be given a monthly salary of Rs. 40,000.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vOPAS7SOZsM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2019: Apply for 130 vacancies; Check Details on sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in was last modified:

Read More