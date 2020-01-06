RITES Limited Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 7 General Manager and Deputy General Manager Post @rites.com

Rites Limited is a government of India enterprise that functions under the Ministry of Railways. Rites Limited is a multi-disciplinary consultancy organisation and is active in the field on infrastructure development and manages different projects on an ongoing basis.

In order to maintain its quality standards as well as ensure speedy completion of the projects, Rites Limited conducts various recruitment campaigns periodically in which numerous candidates participate.

Under the latest recruitment drive from Rites Limited i.e. Rites Recruitment 2020, applications have been invited from interested candidates for the post of General Manager and Deputy General Manager.

As per the official notification for Rites Recruitment 2020, the total number of available vacancies is 7 with details as follows: –

Post Vacancy General Manager (Civil) / Metro 1 vacancy General Manager (Civil) / Ports 1 vacancy General Manager (Civil) / Railway 1 vacancy General Manager (Civil) / Design 1 vacancy Deputy General Manager (Signal and Telecommunication) 3 vacancies

Candidates who are interested in applying for the available vacancies should log-on to the official website of RITES Limited @ www.rites.com and complete their online applications as soon as possible. The last date for completion of the online application process is 21th January 2020.

Thereafter, no applications will be accepted from any candidates under any given circumstances. Once the candidates have completed their online applications, they should submit hard copy of their documents latest by 30th January 2020 at the official address of Rites Limited i.e. RITES Bhawan, Plot No. 1, Sector 29, Gurgaon, Pin- 122001.

Once all the applications and profiles are received, the date of the interview and the selection process will be notified on the official website at a later date.

RITES Recruitment 2020: Important Information

Candidates must complete their applications in the specified format available on the official website.

A unique registration number will be generated for each candidate which should be mentioned on the top of the form.

A printed copy of the application form and other educational certificates, caste certificates, and experience certificates should be sent to the Recruitment Cell, Rites Limited before 30th January 2020.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under Rites Recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 7 vacancies are available under Rites Recruitment 2020.

Question: When is the last date for applying online?

Answer: Online applications must be completed by 20th January 2020.

Question: Which is the official website for Rites Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website for Rites Recruitment 2020 is www.rites.com

Question: What is the selection process for Rites Recruitment 2020?

Answer: Candidates will be selected for Rites Recruitment 2020 based on their profile, experience, and performance in the interview.

