Oil India Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for 16 Vacancies on 20th December, Check here for Eligibility and other detail

OIL (Oil India Limited) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Geophysicist, Chemist, and other posts. The eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on 20th December 2019.

Important date:

Date of walk-in-interview – 20th December 2019.

Vacancy details:

Well Engineer – 2.

Drilling Engineer – 2.

Geophysicist – 10.

Chemist – 2.

Educational qualification:

Well Engineer – the candidate should have completed BE/ B. Tech in petroleum/mechanical engineering from a recognized institute and approved by UGC/AICTE. The candidate must have a minimum of 3 years of working experience in the upstream oil and gas industry.

Drilling Engineer – the candidate should have completed a graduate degree in engineering or PG in petroleum exploration from a recognized institute and approved by UGC/AICTE. The candidate must have minimum of 5 years of post-qualification field experience in drilling or work-over operations.

Geo-physicist – the candidate should have a master’s degree in applied geophysics/ M. Sc Tech in applied geophysics from a recognized institute and approved by UGC/ AICTE. The candidate should have minimum of 5 years of working experience in land 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition in an E&P company or with a geophysical service provider.

Chemist – the candidate should have M. Sc (Chemistry)/ BE or B. Tech (Chemical engineering) from a recognized institute and approved by UGC/ AICTE. The candidates should have minimum of 3 years of post-qualification experience in drilling wells.

Age limit:

The candidate’s upper age limit should be 65 years of age as on 20th December 2019.

Salary:

The candidates selected for the posts will get a salary of Rs. 45000/- per month for Well Engineer, Rs. 50000/- per month for Drilling Engineer, Rs. 50000/- per month for Geophysicist and Rs. 45000/- per month for Chemist.

How to apply:

The interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on 20th December 2019 along with the self-attested photocopies of all educational certificates at the interview venues.

