Malegaon Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Clerk, Driver, Junior Civil Engineer and Other Posts on 2nd December, Check here for Vacancies detail and Eligibility Criteria

One of the most well known cities in Maharashtra is that of Malegaon. The entire administration and civil governance of the city are looked into by the Malegaon Municipal Corporation. While most of the higher-ranking members in the municipal corporation are positioned according democratically conducted elections, the professional and lower-ranking candidates are conducted through organised recruitment steps.

Malegaon Municipal Corporation announces vacancy opportunities from time to time for various ranks and positions so as to function effectively. If candidates are interested in applying for any of these posts they must look out for the notification released by it on its official website.

According to the most recent notification, the Malegaon Municipal Corporation has announced several vacancies. The vacancies are fur multiple posts, for which candidates can apply according to their eligibility. There are a total of 791 vacancies. Interested candidates can make a note of the number of vacancies and the necessary educational qualifications needed for these posts –

Clerk Typist

80 vacancies

Candidates should have a graduate degree.

Driver

72 vacancies

Candidates should pass the eighth standard.

Junior Civil Engineer

15 vacancies

Candidates should have a B.E. or B.Tech. degree.

Worker

325 vacancies

Candidates should have passed the fourth standard.

Security Officer

1 vacancy

A graduate degree is just for this post.

Electrical Pump Operator

8 vacancies

Candidates should have ITI.

Valve Man

65 vacancies

Candidates should have passed class 10.

Labour

50 vacancies

Educational qualifications are not necessary here.

Sanitary Inspector

15 vacancies

Candidates should have passed class 12.

Filtration Inspector

2 vacancies

Minimum education requirement is graduation level.

In order to get selected for any of the above posts, candidates will simply have to appear for a walk-in-interview. The final employment will be done on the basis of the marks scored by candidates in the interview.

The walk-in interviews will be conducted by the Malegaon Municipal Corporation starting from 2nd December 2019. The interviews will be conducted only till 6th December 2019. All self-attested copies of the documents should be submitted on the day of the interview and should be enclosed in an envelope containing the name of the candidate and the post for which they are applying. The documents that should be attached are as follows –

Passport-sized photographs

Educational qualifications and certificates

Employment certificates

Caste certificate (if any)

Disability certificates (if any)

While appearing for the interview candidates are advised to keep some basic things in mind such as reaching the venue on time, making sure to carry all the documents, being presentable for the interview and being well acquainted with probable questions.

