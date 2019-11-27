NITRD Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Senior Resident Post on 10th December 2019, Check here for Vacancies Detail and Eligibility Criteria

NITRD (National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases) has issued notification for the recruitment to the posts of Senior Resident in various disciplines. The interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled to be held on 10th December 2019.

Important date:

Date of walk-in-interview – 10th December 2019.

Vacancy details:

Senior Resident (TB and Chest Diseases) – 11.

Senior Resident (Radiology) – 1.

Senior Resident (Biochemistry) – 1.

Senior Resident (Microbiology) – 1.

Senior Resident (Pathology) – 1.

Educational qualification:

Senior Resident (TB and Chest Diseases) – the candidate should have completed MBBS with post-graduate degree or diploma in the concerned speciality. The candidates who have a PG degree will be preferred for this post.

Senior Resident (Radiology) – the candidate should have completed MBBS degree or diploma in the concerned subject.

Senior Resident (Biochemistry) – the candidate should have completed M. D (Biochemistry) from any recognized university or M. Sc (Medical Biochemistry) or M. Sc in allied subjects like organic chemistry, physiology, Ph. D degree in the concerned or allied subject from any recognized university by the UGC.

Senior Resident (Microbiology/Pathology) – the candidate should have completed MBBS with a master’s degree or diploma in the concerned specialization.

Age limit:

The candidates should be 37 years of age as on 10th December 2019. (Age Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per the government norms).

How to apply:

The eligible and interested candidates are required for walk-in-interview on 10th December 2019 with duly filled application in the prescribed format and original as well as the self-attested copies of all educational certificates, experience certificates, and other relevant documents at

Administrative Block,

NITRD, Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi – 110030.

