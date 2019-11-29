Calcutta University Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Project Fellow on 16 December, Check here for Education Qualification

The notification has been passed by Calcutta University for the recruitment to the post of Project Fellow. Enthusiastic candidates can attend the walk-in-interview on 16 December 2019. For more details, candidates shall check the below.

Important Date:

Walk-in-Interview Date: 16 December 2019

Vacancy Details:

The vacancy includes-

Project Fellow: 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit:

The candidate shall be 35 years as on 16 December 2019 (Age relaxable up to 05 years for Woman/SC/ST/PH/OBC candidates.

Educational Qualification

Project Fellow: Master of Technology

The candidate should hold an (MTech.) degree in Radio Physics & Electronics or comparable or MTech. /M.E. degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering equivalent with minimum 60% marks. Also, the candidate must have a good knowledge of Microwave Photonics, Optical Communication System, Radar, and Wireless Communication Systems. Earlier research experience in the relevant field is highly desirable. Any publication in SCI journal in this field will get preference.

Pay Scale-

The candidate shall be paid Rs 28,000/- per month + 30% HRA (Consolidated).

Application procedure

The qualified candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 16 December 2019 along with all originals and attested copies of all educational certificates with bio-data and passport size photograph pasted on a plain paper at the Department of Radio Physics & Electronics Calcutta University, 92 APC Road, Kolkata – 700009 (West Bengal).

For more detail’s candidate shall contact: scelc@caluniv.ac.in

Also, candidates arriving for the interview shall not give n any Travelling Allowance/Dearness allowance for the same.

For more detail’s candidate shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

About–

The University of Calcutta was founded by an Act of the Legislative Council of British India. The University Act of 1904 enabled the University to make necessary arrangements for the instruction of students, and though most of the teaching continued to be imparted in the affiliated colleges, teaching in some of the higher branches began to be organized under the University management

