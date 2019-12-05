Kandhamal District Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for 14 Vacancies on 10th December, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Vacancies Detail

Kandhamal District is a small district located in the Indian state of Odisha. The district has its headquarters in Phulbani. As a district, the local governing body has to look after the all-round development of its people and make sure that everybody receives all the basic minimum facilities.

In order to conduct its duties, the Kandhamal District releases official notifications on its website. The recruitment process for different posts is conducted thorough examinations, walk-in interviews, tests, etc. Once the recruitment process is over candidates are inducted into the district administration of Kandhamal.

According to a recent announcement by the Kandhamal District, it will by carrying out recruitment for several posts. This will be done through a walk-in-interview.

Candidates looking for job opportunities must go through the details of the vacancy. The vacancies for this recruitment drive are for different Doctor, Paediatrician and Programme Officer posts.

One can make a note of the vacancy details that have informed by the Kandhamal District –

Paediatrician-DEIC : 01 vacancy

: 01 vacancy MBBS Doctors (SNCLJ-5, DEI(l-1.) : 06 vacancies

: 06 vacancies Programme Officer. Mental Health-I : 01 vacancy

: 01 vacancy Block Programme Manager (BPM) : 02 vacancies

: 02 vacancies Optometrist DEIC : 01 vacancy

: 01 vacancy Clinical Psychologist-DMHP : 01 vacancy

: 01 vacancy Psychiatric Social Worker DMHP : 01 vacancy

: 01 vacancy Social Worker-DEIC : 01 vacancy

There are thus a total of 14 vacancies. In order to make their application, it is advised that candidates go through the details of the eligibility criteria.

If the candidates fail to meet these educational and age limitations, the applications will be cancelled, that is, they will be prevented from appearing for the interview.

The walk-in-interview will be conducted from the 10th of December, 2019 to 18th December, 2019. It is advised that candidates have complete details about the interview.

The registration process of the interview will be conducted between 10:30 am to 11:30 am on the day of the interview. Candidates must reach on time so that they are successfully registered. The venue where the candidates need to reach for the interview is as follows –

Office of the CDM & PHO-cum-District Mission Director, NHM,

District Programme Management Unit, DHH

Kandhamal District,

Phulbani – 762001

Odisha.

While appearing for the interview, candidates must make sure to appear with all their necessary documents, original and photocopies. It is also mandatory that the candidates downloaded the application form from the official website of the Kandhamal District and filled up duly. The application form will have to be submitted on the day of the interview.

Kandhamal District Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for 14 Vacancies on 10th December

