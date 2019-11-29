Indian Navy INET 2019: Registration Begins online at joinindiannavy.gov.in, Check here for Important Dates and How to Apply

The notification has been passed by the Indian Navy for commencing the registration process of the Indian Navy Entrance Test, INET today, November 29, 2019, onwards. The interested candidates shall apply to the post by visiting the official site of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in The closing date to apply for the post is till December 19, 2019.

Important dates-

Particulars Dates · Commencing Date of Online · 29th November 2019 · Closing date for online application: · 19th December 2019 · Application: Admit Card: · Last week of January 2020 · Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET): · February 2020 · SSB Interview: · April 2020

Eligibility-

The candidates who have graduated or in the final year of the applicable qualifying degree from an AICTE acknowledged educational institute or AIO certified foreign university can apply for the exam.

Application fees-

The application fees are Rs 215/- through online mode if belonging to other categories. Also note that SC, ST and women candidates are exempted from payment of fees. Fees already paid shall not be refunded under any conditions nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

How to apply-

The candidates who want to apply for the post will have to register themselves and fill the application form on the official site of the Indian Navy.

Also followed by making the payment and click on submit button

Also, the additional candidate shall make sure to keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for further need.

This examination will fill up Short Service Commission Officers for January 2021 course at Indian Naval Academy, INA, Kerala. This drive will fill up 144 posts in the organization.

For more details, candidates can visit the official site of the Indian Navy and also keep themselves updated through our page

