CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis, Expected Cut-off and other Important Details

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research , CSIR, is the leading research and development organisation in India. It is also amongst one of the largest publicly funded research and development organisation.

CSIR conducts the UGC NET to identify and select the most suitable candidates for the Junior Research Fellowship and Lectureship/Assistant Professor in the Indian colleges and universities as per the guidelines specified by the UGC.

This year, the responsibility of conducting the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 was entrusted to the National Testing Agency. For the first time ever in the history, CSIR UGC NET December 2019 was conducted through the online mode i.e. Computer Based Test.

The CSIR UGC NET December 2019 was conducted in the online mode on 15th December 2019 across different examination centres. Due to the ongoing law and order situation in Assam and Meghalaya, the exam has been postponed at 24 examination centres in these states from were 7,772 candidates had registered for the CSIR UGC NET December 2019.

For the candidates who had appeared for the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 on 15th December 2019, the expectations would be to obtain the qualifying marks in the CSIR UGC NET December 2019.

The question paper for CSIR UGC NET December 2019 comprised of 5 subjects, i.e. Physical Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science, Earth Science, and Chemical Science. Candidates need to meet the cut-off criteria for each subject to be declared as having qualified the CSIR UGC NET December 2019.

Minimum Category-wise Percentage for CSIR UGC NET December 2019

For EWS, OBC and General Category Candidates – 33% marks

For SC, ST and PwD Candidates – 25% marks

Expected cut-off for Junior research Fellowship

Subject SC (in %) ST (in %) PwD (in %) OBC (in %) EWS (in %) Gen. (in %) Chemical Science 30-34 25-30 25-27 40-45 35-40 45-50 Earth Science 40-44 35-40 25-30 50-55 40-45 55-60 Life science 35-40 30-35 25-27 40-45 30-35 50-55 Mathematical Science 36-40 30-35 25-30 45-50 45-50 55-60 Physical Science 25-30 25-27 25-27 30-35 30-35 35-40

Expected cut-off for Lectureship

Subject SC (in %) ST (in %) PwD (in %) OBC (in %) EWS (in %) Gen. (in %) Chemical Science 30-35 25-27 25-27 35-40 30-35 40-45 Earth Science 35-40 35-40 25-27 45-50 35-40 50-55 Life science 30-35 25-30 25-27 35-40 30-35 45-50 Mathematical Science 30-35 25-30 25-27 40-45 45-50 50-55 Physical Science 25-27 25-27 25-27 30-35 30-35 35-40

The final result for the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 is expected to be declared by 31st December 2019 and will be uploaded on the official website @ www.csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Before the final results are declared, a provisional answer key will be released by NTA to help the students raise anu objections that they may have to the answer key. After all the objections are received and analysed will the final results be declared.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will be the final result declared for CSIR UGC NET December 2019?

Answer: The final result will be declared on 31st December 2019.

Question: Where will be the final result declared?

Answer: The final result will be uploaded on the official website @ www.csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Question: Will a provisional answer key be released before the final results?

Answer: Yes, the provisional answer key will be released for the candidates to raise objections, if any.

Question: How much charges will be levied for raising objections to the answer key?

Answer: Processing charges of Rs. 1000 per objection will be levied.

