PGDM in Financial Services is a specialized programme for students aspiring to their career in Finance. It focuses on finance from the beginning, with the course structure and faculty being one of the finest in the Country.

The course offers both Academic, as well as hand-on Practical Experience with various projects & courses like Portfolio Management, Corporate Banking, Financial accounting, Technical analysis, Financial Modelling & the list, goes on! Access to Bloomberg Lab, Leadership Lab, and Harvard Business Case Studies as a part of the curriculum makes the student more industry read with access to live financial market data.

The Course got accredited to AIU (Association of Indian Universities) in 2016 making the program equivalent to MBA.

With the Batch size being limited to 60 students only, every student gets personal attention and all our queries are addressed efficiently by the faculty. The Course Coordinator stands like a pillar of strength, always available for the students, guiding us along the journey of growth.

Regular Guest lectures by Eminent Personalities along the course helps students to gain first hand, insightful information about the industry practices. The Exposure to numerous Financial Case-Study Competitions gives the student, opportunity to learn and compete with the brightest minds around.

Thus, PGDM from K.J.SIMSR will help the individual to push the boundaries of their comfort zone, and prepare them with an arsenal of honed skills to face the financial world.

PGDM in Financial Services @ SIMSR was last modified:

Read More