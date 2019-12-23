TAPMI offers the Best two-year full time Post Graduate Management Programs

The T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) was established in the year 1980 as one of the first private autonomous business schools of the country in Manipal, Karnataka. It is the fifth business school in the country to have received the illustrious Association to Advance Collegiate Students of Business (AACSB) as well as Association of MBAs (AMBA) accreditations. The college has been consistently ranked as one of the top private B-schools in the country by agencies such as Outlook (Rank 7), Career 360 (Rank 4) etc.

TAPMI offers a two-year full time post graduate management programs viz. Post Graduate Diploma in Management called as the PGDM in different specializations – Core (General) , Human Resources Management (HR), Banking and Financial Services (BKFS) and Marketing and Sales Management (MSM). The programs are at par with the MBA degree and are globally recognized. The admissions for these above-mentioned courses for the academic year 2020-22 is open.

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)

TAPMI offers the Post Graduate Diploma in Management program with specializations offered in Finance, Marketing, Operations, Strategy, and IT & Analytics. These courses are based on experiential learning and makes use of different pedagogical approaches like case-study, simulations to create a positive atmosphere for the students to facilitate their learning, thereby making them ready for the real world challenges. It aims to enhance leadership capabilities through cross-functional integrated learning. To enhance these skills, courses such as BrandScan, SEVA, Samnidhy etc. are introduced to students. The program is accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

Post Graduate Diploma in Management- Banking and Financial Services (BKFS)

The PGDM-Banking and Financial Services programme is built on a unique curriculum structure designed to equip students with skills and knowledge in banking and financial services. An Academic Partner with GARP, this program is aligned to the CFA C-BoK (Candidate Body of Knowledge) and FRM C-BoK. The highlights of the BKFS programme are the state-of-the-art Finance Lab having Bloomberg and Refinitiv powered terminals and the unique Student Managed Investment Course (SMIC). The students also get to learn how markets work via Samnidhy- the only Student Registered Management Investment Fund in India.

Post Graduate Diploma in Management- Human Resource Management (HR)

The PGDM-Human Resource Management programme at TAPMI is the first two-year PG course in the country whose curriculum has been developed in collaboration with SHRM India. The programme also provides the students with an opportunity for dual certification . PGDM-HR offers a keen perspective on the changing the business environment, and enables the students, with competencies, which would make them ready to face the demands of the challenging HR Field. Various courses such as Behavioural Discipline, HRM discipline and Institutional Discipline taught in the program help to build “People Management Competency” in the students.

Post Graduate Diploma in Management- Marketing and Sales Management (MSM)

The PGDM- Marketing and Sales Management Programme at TAPMI aims at producing professionally trained individuals to occupy, leadership roles in the dynamic domain of sales and marketing, across all the sectors. This programme is India’s only specialized sales programme, specifically curated to meet the market demand for highly skilled sales professionals. This programme focuses on imparting skills and competencies necessary to create and manage innovative channel business models.

TAPMI offers the Best two-year full time Post Graduate Management Programs was last modified:

Read More