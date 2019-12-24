NTA UGC NET December 2019 Final Answer Key Released on ntanet.nic.in, Steps to Download here

NTA UGC NET December 2019 Final Answer Key

The final answer key 2019 for the National Eligibility Test (NET) has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA UGC NET 2019 is being held on 3rd December 2019. Candidates would be able download the final answer key 2019 from the official website of NTA UGC NET.

A total of 7,93,813 candidates appeared for the NTA UGC NET 2019 examination out 10 lakhs candidates who have applied for this. The answer key released is the final one and the result will be based on this.

The final result for NTA UGC NET 2019 is scheduled to be released on 31st December 2019. The qualifying score required for the general category candidates is 40% and for the reserved category it is 35%. Out of which only top 6% percent will be considered for the job.

The official website to get more important information on the exam and download the NTA UGC NET final answer key 2019 is www.nta.ac.in or www.ntanet.nic.in.

Steps to download UGC NET Final Answer Key December 2019:

Visit the official web page of NTA UGC NET as mentioned above.

Click on the “UGC NET Final Answer Key December 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to download the answer key.

Check and download the answer key.

Take a print of the final answer key for future use.

Candidates qualifying the exam are eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF). For those who clear the exam, NTA and not UGC NET will provide the NET and JRF certification.

Candidates who are eligible to apply for JRF fellowship can also apply for assistant professor jobs but those who are eligible for assistant professor roles are not eligible to apply for JRF. Stay tuned to NTA website for more updates on NTA UGC NET December 2019.

