BCECE Board Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1767 AMIN Posts @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

1767 vacancies available under BCECEB Recruitment 2020

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board is an examination board in the state of Bihar who is responsible for conducting various competitive examinations across the state.

In order to maintain the quality of its operations, Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board conducts various recruitment drives for selection of the most suitable candidates for the different vacancies available with it.

Many candidates participate in the recruitment drives conducted by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board. Recently, Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board announced the BCECEB

AMIN Recruitment 2020 wherein applications have been invited from interested candidates for the post of AMIN. As per the notification published on the official website of BCECEB AMIN Recruitment 2020 @ www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, a total of 1767 vacancies are available for suitable candidates.

The online application process for BCECEB AMIN Recruitment 2020 has already commenced from 23rd December 2019 and will continue till 22nd January 2020.

So, all the candidates who wish to apply for the available vacancies, must log-on to the official website of BCECEB AMIN Recruitment 2020 and complete their online applications as soon as possible.

Thereafter, the online application link will be deactivated, and the candidates will not be able to submit their online applications.

Only those candidates who have completed their registrations under BCECEB AMIN Recruitment 2020 will be allowed to participate in the computer-based test to be conducted from 15th February 2020 to 16th February 2020.

BCECEB AMIN Recruitment 2020: How to apply

Candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to complete their applications under BCECEB AMIN Recruitment 2020: –

Log-on to the official website for BCECEB AMIN Recruitment 2020 @ bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Now, on the home page, locate the application link for “BCECEB AMIN Recruitment 2020.” Once you have located the link, then click on it.

This will open the online application portal. You have to follow the on-screen instructions to complete your application form.

You also need to upload scanned copies of your picture, signature and educational certificates.

Now, you will be asked to pay the application fee. After you have made the payment, your application can be submitted.

Make sure that you download a copy of your completed application form for future reference.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the official website for BCECEB AMIN Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website for BCECEB AMIN Recruitment 2020 @ www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Question: How many vacancies are available under BCECEB AMIN Recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 1767 vacancies are available under BCECEB AMIN Recruitment 2020.

Question: What is the last date for completion of applications under BCECEB AMIN Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The last date for completion of applications under BCECEB AMIN Recruitment 2020 is 22nd January 2020.

Question: When will be the computer-based test conducted for BCECEB AMIN Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The computer-based test for BCECEB AMIN Recruitment 2020 will be conducted on 15th February 2020 and 16th February 2020.

