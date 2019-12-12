NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2019 Out on ntanet.nic.in, Objection to be Raised by 13th Dec

NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2019

The National Testing agency conducted the university Grants commission National Eligibility test on December 2, 2019 till December 6, 2019 to candidates from across the country. An official notification has been released on December 12, 2019 stating that the answer key for the National eligibility test has been released on December 12, 2019. The candidates can view the answer key from the official website of the National Testing Agency.

The candidates are also given the opportunity to raise objections against the answer which they find are wrong. However, the candidates who wants to raise objection has to do it on or before th last date of raising objection which is on December 13, 2019. The candidates are required to pay Rs.1000 for every objection that they raise.

Important Dates:

Events Dates Date of release of answer key December 12, 2019. Last date to raise objections on the answer key December 13, 2019. Date of release of the NET exam results December 31, 2019.

How to Raise Objection?

To raise objection the candidates has to:

Visit the official website of the NTA, https://ntanet.nic.in/ .

On the home page the candidates will a link that reads Question paper and answer key.

The answer key for 2 exams will be displayed and the candidates can select the relevant exam and view.

There is no limitation to the maximum number of objections a candidate can raise. The result for the University grants Commission National Eligibility test is scheduled to be released on the 31st of December 2019. The candidates can view the results from the official website of the National Testing Agency. The time of the result has not been announced yet. An official notification will be released by the National Testing agency, stating further information about the results.

