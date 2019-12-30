NEET PG Admit Card 2020 to be Released Tomorrow on nbe.edu.in; Exam on 5th Jan

NEET PG Admit Card 2020

The admit card for NEET PG 2020 will get released tomorrow. An official notification has been released by the National Board of Examination (NBE) which stated that the NEET PG 2020 admit card will get released on 31st December 2019.

Candidates applied for NEET PG 2020 exam can download their admit card from the official website of NEET. The NEET PG exam 2020 is scheduled to be releasing on 5th January 2020. This exam is being held for taking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses.

The exam is planned to be held in one session. The session will start on 3 pm and will end on 7 pm. The admit card 2020 is one of the mandatory documents to be carried to the exam hall so it should be carried with a passport size photo pasted on it.

The official website to get more details on the exam and download NEET PG 2020 Admit Card is https://nbe.edu.in/ . Candidate can download the admit card 2020 by following below mentioned steps.

Steps to download NEET PG 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of NEET.

Click on the “NEET PG 2020 Admit Card” on the home page.

Enter the login credentials to enter the NEET PG account.

Check and download NEET PG 2020 Admit Card.

Take a print of the NEET PG 2020 admit card for future reference.

Exam Pattern:

There will be 300 Multiple Choices questions in English only.

The duration of the exam will be of 3 hours 30 minutes.

The question paper will be divided into 3 parts (Part A, B and C) each containing 50, 100, 150 MCQs respectively.

For each right answer, a total of 4 marks will be given.

For each wrong answer, ¼ marks will be deducted.

Candidates must carry a photocopy of Permanent/ Provisional SMC/MCI registration which is to be submitted at the test centre and an original photo identity proof. The result for NEET PG 2020 will be released by January 31, 2020.

