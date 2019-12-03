NEET PG 2020 Application Correction Window Open at nbe.edu.in, Check here for How to make Changes in the Application Form

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) is one of the most sought after entrance exams in the country. It is conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to select suitable candidates for admission into various postgraduate courses at the leading medical education institutions in India.

Every year thousands of students register for NEET PG. This year also, numerous candidates registered for the NEET PG 2020. The online application process for NEET PG 2020 was conducted by the NBE from 1st November 2019 to 21st November 2019.

Although the candidates were instructed to be careful while filling their applications, still many candidates ended up making mistakes. As a result, these candidates were worried about their prospects in the examination.

Well, now there is no need to worry NBE has opened a NEET PG 2020 correction window from 3rd December 2020 onwards. Under this window, candidates have been given an opportunity to make the necessary changes to their NEET PG 2020 application form.

The correction window is open till 7th December 2019 only. So, the candidates must log-on to the official website of NBE @ www.nbe.edu.in and make the necessary changes in their NEET PG 2020 application forms immediately.

NEET PG 2020: Important Dates

Date Event NEET PG 2020 registration starts 1st November 2019 NEET PG 2020 registration ends 21st November 2019 Application correction window 3rd December to 7th December 2019 NEET PG 2020 Exam 5th January 2020 NEET PG 2020 Result 31st January 2020

It should be noted that changes are allowed in a few details only like gender, date of birth, disability status, category, and EWS status. Any changes in essential details like name, contact number, email id, nationality and test city are not allowed.

No further opportunities for correcting the application forms will be provided. So, the candidates should not wait for the last minute and should, in fact, incorporate the changes as soon as possible.

Once the correction window closes, the admit cards for NEET PG 2020 will be released on the official website of NBE a few days before the exam.

The NEET PG 2020 exam is scheduled to take place on 5th January 2020 with the result expected to be declared on 31st January 2020.

Candidates should, therefore, check the website regularly for the various updates pertaining to the NEET PG 2020.

NEET PG 2020: How to make changes in the application form

Log-on to the official website of NBE @ nbe.edu.in.

On the home page of the website, click on the link “NEET PG 2020 Exam.”

Now, on the new page, enter your login credentials.

On the next page, click on the link for application correction to make the desired changes.

After the changes have been made, save the changes and submit the application form again

Also, take a printout of the new application form for future reference.

