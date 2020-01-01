NEET PG 2020 Admit Card Released on nbe.edu.in; Available till 5th Jan

NEET PG 2020 Admit Card

Candidates who are medical graduate and who have applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) can now download the admit card for the year 2020. The examination for NEET is scheduled on 05th January 2020. It is important for the candidates to visit the official website which is nbe.edu.in.

It is necessary for all the candidates to check all the details printed on the hall ticket issued to the candidates whose application form has been accepted.

Downloading Procedure:

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to download the admit card:

Candidates must visit the official website which is nbe.edu.in

Candidates would need to login in the NEET PG 2020 section.

Candidates would need the user ID and password to login on the official website.

Admit Card will get displayed on the screen

Candidates must verify that all the details mentioned on the admit card

Admit card can now be downloaded and print out should be taken for the future reference.

It is necessary to paste the passport size photograph on the admit card as per the notifications and specifications mentioned on the website, https://ntaneet.nic.in/ or www.nbe.edu.in .

It is always mandatory for all the candidates to bring the admit card along with the photo id proof for the verification purposes to the examination centre. The valid Id proof are Aadhaar Card, Pan Card, Passport, Driving License and Voter ID. Foreign medical graduates should carry the original passport and their provisional or permanent registration certificate issued by MCI/SMC or FMGE certificate issued by NBE.

Guidelines:

Candidates must not be allowed to carry any other document expect the ID proof documents. Also, Candidates would not be allowed to carry mobile phone or any electrical device in the examination venue.

It is important for the candidates to reach the exam venue one hour before the exam time.

