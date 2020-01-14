NEET MDS 2020 Result Expected by 20th Jan on nbe.edu.in

NEET MDS 2020 Result

The result for NEET MDS 2020 exam is expected to be released soon by the National Board of Examination (NBE). Candidates appeared in the NEET MDS exam can download their results once released on the official website of NEET or NTA.

The result is expected to be announced by the next week. NEET MDS 2020 was held on December 20, 2019. NEET MDS is held for intaking candidates to various post graduate MDS courses under Dentists Act, 1948.

Exam Pattern:

NEET MDS 2020 examination was held in a single session.

Questions were asked from the standard BDS syllabus.

The exam duration was of 3 hours duration.

The question asked were objective type.

There were 240 Multiple Choice questions.

Each question was carrying 4 marks.

For every wrong answer, one mark will get deducted as negative marking.

The website to get more details on the exam and to download the NEET MDS 2020 Result is https://nbe.edu.in/ .

Steps to check NEET MDS 2020 Result:

Visit the official website of NEET as mentioned above.

Click on the “NEET MDS Result 2020” link.

Enter the individual credentials required to login and download the result.

Check and download the result for NEET MDS 2020.

Take a print of the NEET MDS result for future reference.

The result will be declared on 20th January 2020 as per the NEET MDS 2020 schedule. NEET MDS score will be valid only for the current admission session.

Candidates from general categories must score 50 percentiles in order to qualify the exam. For SC, ST, and OBC categories, the minimum qualifying criteria is 40 percentiles and for PwD (general) category candidates the eligibility criteria are 45 percentiles.

