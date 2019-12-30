NCB Recruitment 2020: Apply for 5 Senior Project Engineers (Civil) Post, Check here for more Details

National Council for Cement and Building Materials is a premier research and development institution of India. It operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Government of India.

In order to maintain the quality and standards of its operations, National Council for Cement and Building Materials conducts various recruitment drives periodically to select the most suitable candidates for the various vacancies available under it.

As per the latest job advertisement published by the National Council for Cement and Building Materials, applications have been invited from the eligible candidates for the 5 vacancies available for the profile of Senior Project Engineers (Civil) and Project Engineers (Civil).

Candidates who wish to start a career with the National Council for Cement and Building Materials should submit their applications through post latest by 11th January 2020.

Any applications received beyond the cut-off date will not be considered for the ongoing NCB Recruitment 2020.

Candidates who wish to apply for the advertised vacancies should send the completed application forms (in the specified format) along with their pictures and relevant documents (educational certificates, experience certificates, and other relevant documents) to the Unit In-charge (Civil), National Council for Cement and Building Materials, NCB Bhavan, Old Bombay Road, Mehdipatnam-Gachibowli Road, Hyderabad – 500104, Telangana.

Applications will not be accepted through email or fax, so the candidates must send their applications for NCB Recruitment 2020 as soon as possible. In order to download the application format, candidates should visit the official website of NCB Recruitment 2020 @ www.ncbindia.com.

NCB Recruitment 2020: Important Information

In order to apply for the position of Sr. Project Engineer (Civil) candidates must not be more than 45 years old on the date of submission of the application. Work experience of between 5-10 years is essential to apply for this profile. In order to apply for the position of Project Engineer (Civil) candidates must not be more than 35 years old on the date of submission of the application. Work experience of between 3-5years is essential to apply for this profile. Age relaxation norms as per the guidelines of the Government of India are applicable. Candidates will be offered an initial contract of 1 year which can be renewed later on as per the requirement. Any form of canvassing will lead to disqualification of the candidates.

