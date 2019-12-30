RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Admit Card 2019 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Exam on 3 January

Rajasthan Public Service Commission is a statutory body operating under the aegis of the state government of Rajasthan. It is responsible for conducting various recruitment drives and campaigns to select the most suitable candidates for various vacancies available with government departments, ministries, and organisations.

Candidates also keenly await the announcement of new recruitment campaigns from RPSC as it provides an excellent opportunity for individuals to start a career with a government job. Recently, RPSC announced the recruitment drive for the positions of 1st-grade teachers across the various educational institutions in the state.

As expected, numerous candidates applied for the various vacancies available under the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2019. As the application process is now over and the examination date is fast approaching, candidates have been waiting for the release of admit cards for the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2019.

Now, finally, there is an important update for all the candidates who are looking to appear for RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment Exam 2019.

As per the latest notification released on the official website of RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2019 @ www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, admit cards for the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment Exam 2019 have now been released.

So, all the candidates who aspire to appear for the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2019, must log-on to the official website of RPSC and download their admit cards as soon as possible.

It is pertinent to mention that the candidates must download their admit cards and take a printout of the same. Only those candidates who have a valid ID along with a printout of the admit card will be allowed to appear for the exam to be conducted from 3rd January 2020 onwards.

Any candidates who do not have their admit cards will not be allowed to appear for the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment Exam 2019.

The RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2019 is being conducted to select suitable candidates for 5000 vacancies available with different schools for the position of lecturer.

The examination will be conducted from 3rd January 2020 onwards and will go on till 13th January 2020. Every day the exams will be conducted in two shifts, i.e. from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and then from 2.00 Pm to 5.00 PM.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2019?

Answer: A total of 5000 vacancies are available under RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2019.

Question: When will the exams start under RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The exams will commence from 3rd January 2020 and will go on till 13th January 2020.

Question: Which is the official website for RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The official website is www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Question: When will the admit cards be released for the exams?

Answer: The admit cards have already been released on the official website.

