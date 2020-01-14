ESIC Recruitment 2020, Walk-in Interview for 89 Senior Resident & Specialist Posts Scheduled on 16th and 17th January

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has published the latest notification regarding the recruitment process of the Senior Resident & Specialist Posts. Therefore, the interested candidates can appear for the walk-in interview that is scheduled on 6th January, 16th January and 17th January 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

In the latest ESIC recruitment process, there are a total of 89 vacancies. According to the post wise details the distribution of the vacancies are as follows:

For the post of Senior Resident, there are a total of 83 vacancies

For the post of Part-Time Specialist, there is 1 vacancy

For the post of Part-Time Super Specialist, there are 5 vacancies

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates should possess an MBBS/ Diploma/ PG Degree from a recognized university

For the post of Specialist, the age limit of the candidates should be 70 years

For the post of Senior Residents, the age limit of the candidates should be 37 years

However, there is age relaxation for candidates belonging the reserved categories as per the norms of the Government.

SELECTION PROCEDURE

The candidates will be selected based on Personal Interview.

APPLICATION FEE

The candidates belonging to the UR category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300/-

The candidates belonging to SC/ ST categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 75/-

DETAILS FOR THE WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

The walk-in-interview for the ESIC recruitment will take place on 6th January 2020, 16th January 2020 and 17th January 2020

The interview will start from 10:30 AM, and so the candidates are advised to reach the venue on time with all the important documents and certificates

The venue of the interview is the Office of the Medical Superintendent, IG ESI Hospital, Delhi

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE ESIC NOTIFICATION?

The candidates will have to visit the official website and then search for the advertisement related to the recruitment process. After which they can go through the eligibility criteria, and if they are eligible enough, they can appear for the Interview on the prescribed dates.

FAQs:-

Question: When is the walk-in interview of the ESIC recruitment scheduled?

Answer: The walk-in-interview will be held on 6th January 2020, 16th January 2020 and 17th January 2020

Question: Where will the walk-in interview of the ESIC recruitment be held?

Answer: The interview will be held at the Office of the Medical Superintendent, IG ESI Hospital, Delhi.

Question: What is the application fee for the ESIC recruitment process?

Answer: The application fee for the UR candidates is Rs 300/- and for the candidates belonging to SC/ ST category is Rs 75/-.

Question: What is the selection procedure for ESIC recruitment?

Answer: The selection procedure will include a Personal Interview.

