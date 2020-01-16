NEET MDS 2020 Result Declared on nbe.edu.in; Cut-Off Score Is 286

NEET MDS 2020 Result

The result of NEET MDS 2020 has been announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Candidates appeared in the NEET MDS 2020 exam can download their results from the official website of NEET or National Testing Agency, NTA.

The board will release the Individual score cards of the candidates online on 18th January 2020. The overall rank and scores obtained by the candidates have been released by the board on the official website.

The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The cut-off score for the candidates from the general category is 286 out of 960. Cut-off scores will get reviewed, as per Dental Council of India, Master of Dental Surgery Course (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2018.

The official site or web link to get more details on the examination and to download the NEET MDS 2020 Result is https://nbe.edu.in/ .

Steps to download the NEET MDS 2020 Result:

Visit the official website of NEET MDS as mentioned above.

Click on the “NEET MDS 2020 Result” on the NBE home page.

Enter the credentials required to get logged in into the account.

Check and download the NEET MDS 2020 Result.

Take a print of the NEET MDS 2020 Result for future reference.

The direct link to download the result is here, Check NEET MDS Result.

As per review received from the faculty members, a total of 2 questions were found to be technically incorrect. Full marks have been awarded to all those candidates for these two questions irrespective of the fact whether these questions have been attempted or left attempted by the candidates.

NEET MDS exam was notified in October 2019 and the exam was held on December 20. Keep visiting the NEET MDS or NBE website for more updates on the examination.

Also read, NEET MDS 2020 Result.

<noscript><iframe title="NEET MDS 2020 Scoring Analysis | 2019 Merit List & Cut off Scores | Check Description Box" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8Gaz8F9d6TY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More