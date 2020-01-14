NABARD Office Assistant Syllabus 2020: Check here for NABARD Exam Pattern

One of the most respected public sector financial institution, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, popularly known as NABARD, is responsible for implementing and overseeing various schemes formulated by the central government for agricultural development and rural welfare in the country.

In order to ensure that its work goes on smoothly, NABARD conducts various recruitment drives every year for the selection of the most suitable candidates. Recently, NABARD released the notification for the recruitment of candidates for the post of Office Assistant under Group C.

As the registration process for the NABARD Office Assistant Recruitment 2020 is over, candidates now are focused on the exam pattern and syllabus for NABARD Office Assistant Exam 2020. In order to get selected candidates will have to pass various stages of selection, including the preliminary and mains exam.

Understanding of the examination pattern and syllabus is essential for the candidates to clear the NABARD Office Assistant Exam 2020. Following are some important aspects of the NABARD Office Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2020 that the candidates must be aware of.

Preliminary Exam Pattern for NABARD Office Assistant Exam 2020

It will be an online examination of 90 minutes duration.

120 questions will be asked in a multiple-choice format.

The question paper will be available in Hindi and English.

Every correct answer will be awarded 1 mark.

Every incorrect answer will invite a penalty of 0.25 marks.

Questions will be divided into 4 sections i.e. English language – 30 questions Numerical Ability – 30 questions Test of reasoning – 30 questions General Awareness – 30 questions



Mains Exam Pattern for NABARD Office Assistant Exam 2020

It will be an online examination of 120 minutes duration.

150 questions will be asked in a multiple-choice format.

The question paper will be available in Hindi and English.

Every correct answer will be awarded 1 mark.

Every incorrect answer will invite a penalty of 0.25 marks.

Questions will be divided into 4 sections i.e. English language – 35 questions Quantitative Aptitude – 35 questions Test of reasoning – 35 questions General Awareness – 50 questions



Syllabus for NABARD Office Assistant Exam 2020

While the official syllabus for the NABARD Office Assistant Exam 2020 has not yet been released by NABARD, the following are the important topics that are expected to be covered by the students:

Numerical Ability: – distance and speed, ratios and proportion, data interpretation, averages, simple and compound interest etc.

General English: – Comprehension, sentence improvement, fill in the blanks, idioms and phrases etc.

Reasoning Ability: – Alphanumeric series, seating arrangements, analogy, distance and relations, puzzles etc.

General Awareness Current Affairs: – Questions from the banking and financial sector in recent times. Static Awareness: – Important dates, awards, national parks, history, and geography etc. Banking Awareness: – financial terms, banking history, about RBI etc.



