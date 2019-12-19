NEET PG 2020 Admit Card Released on 28th December at nbe.edu.in, Check here for Important Details

National Board of Examinations (NBE) has issued a notification to release the admit card on 28th December 2019, Saturday for the NEET PG 2020. The examination for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) is scheduled to be conducted on 05th January 2020, and the admit card will be available eight days prior to the examination.

Important Things

Candidates who have applied for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) should know the following important things:-

National Board of Examinations will release the admit card online at the official website, which is nbe.edu.in Candidates would need to login on the website and click the red button NEET – PG and then the application login to download the admit card. Candidates would need the login ID and the password for login on the website. It should be noted that NBE has already released the admit card for NEET MDS 2020, PDCET 2020, and FMGE Dec 2019. The call letters will be published with some instructions and candidates should read the instructions carefully before appearing for the examinations. It is necessary that the candidates would need to carry some documents on the day of the examination, which are identity proof along with the print out of the admit card. Valid photo Id proof is PAN card, Voters ID Card, driving license, Passport and Aadhaar card. Candidates are requested to reach Exam Venue before the time allotted as the entry would be allowed through the biometric registration process. The process will begin from 01:30 pm, and entry will be stopped at 03:00 pm. NEET PG examination will be conducted online as a Computer Based Test, and the paper will consist of 300 multiple-choice questions. Candidates should be aware of the Exam Pattern and prepare well for the exam. There will be negative marking for each incorrect answer, and 25% marks will be deducted.

Read More