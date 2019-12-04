NEET 2020 UG Admissions: Single Medical Entrance Exam for All Institutes from this year

There is good news for all the medical aspirants as NTA has declared on Monday that from this year, there will be only one entrance exam for medical courses.

Now, there will be only National Eligiblity cum Entrance Test – NEET examination for admission to all the medical colleges across the country and this includes AIIMS and JIPMER.

AIIMS and JIPMER has their own entrance examination for the admission previously but from this year they will consider NEET exam result of the candidates.

Effects of Change

The news has certainly brought cheers among the medical aspiring candidates, parents and academicians of Tricity. Some of them however believe that the examination will be difficult and difficulty level is their concern.

According to the NTA Statement, “Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 provides for holding of a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions including those governed under any other law.

Thus, the admission to MBBS course in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all AIIMS like Institutions will be made through NEET.

The eligibility criteria applicable to appear in NEET (UG) shall also be applicable to the candidates desirous to take admission to Institutes of National Importance like AIIMS.”

The decision is certainly going to reduce the stress and efforts of sitting in multiple entrance test for admission. NEET Trainer, Dr Arvind Goyal said, “The decision made by the government to hold a single entrance exam is widely appreciated by the medical students.

It has relieved a lot of stress for the students. It will further prevent the menace of seat blocking and this will benefit the meritorious students.

Moreover, a common counselling will further streamline the process and save the hassle for the parents and students to keep filling in forms on different websites and keep track of different timelines or run around to attend the various counselling in person.”

NEET 2020 UG Admissions: Single Medical Entrance Exam for All Institutes from this year was last modified:

Read More