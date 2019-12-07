RRB ALP Technician Results 2019 Declared at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check here for Provisional Panel List of ALP and Technicians

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has come out with a notification which stated that they had released a provisional panel for the recruitment of the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians 2019.

The provisional panel notification has been released via different official websites such as RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai and RRB Bhopal. They have been selected on the basis of a Computer Based Test which was conducted from August 9th to August 31st 2018.

The second stage of the CBT was conducted from January 21st 2019 to January 23, 2019, followed by an Aptitude Test which was conducted on 10th May 2019.

The verification of the documents of the 5744 candidates was done from June 16th 2019 to August 23 2019. The candidates should note that the roll numbers provided in the provisional panel are arranged horizontally, i.e. in the ascending order and not according to the merit.

In case of any doubt or queries, the candidates can contact the Deputy Chief Personnel Officer at this number: 9717630620 or you can mail any queries to the email id: dycpor@gmail.com

CATEGORY WISE CUT OFF DETAILS OF RRB ALP 2019

CATEGORY Cut off Marks in Percentage Previous year cut off marks General (UR) 40% 67.48 OBC 30% 66.43 SC 30% 60.30 ST 25% 59.30

HOW TO GET THE RESULTS OF RRB ALP?

The candidates can visit the official website of RRB, i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in

On reaching the homepage of the Railway Recruitment Board, the candidates can check for the Results column

The candidates can then click on the link after which a new page will open up which will show the details of the results

From the details, the candidates can click on the link which mentions RRB ALP RESULTS 2019

The candidates can then click on the link and enter all the required credentials

The credentials will ask details like Registration Number, Password, Date of birth etc. After entering all the information, you can go forward and get your results

The candidates can then download and take a print out of the Results for future use

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for RRB ALP Recruitment and Result

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – RRB ALP Recruitment 2019

Question: What is the official website for checking the results of RRB ALP?

Answer: The official website for checking the results of RRB ALP is https://www rrbcdg.gov.in

Question: What is the cut off percentage of RRB ALP 2019?

Answer: For General it is 40%, SC- 30%, ST- 25%, OBC- 30%

Question: Whom should we contact for any type of doubts and queries?

Answer: You can contact Deputy Chief Personnel Officer at this number: 9717630620 or you can mail any queries to the email id: dycpor@gmail.com

Question: How is the provisional panel for ALP selected?

Answer: The provisional panel for ALP is selected through Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB ALP Technician Results 2019 Declared at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check here for Provisional Panel List of ALP and Technicians was last modified:

Read More