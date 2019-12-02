NEET 2020 Notification: Application Process Starts Today 4 pm on ntaneet.nic.in, Check for More Details here

NEET 2020 Notification

The notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020 has been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates who are eligible can register themselves by visiting the official website of NTA.

Candidates can get the notification in detailed from in Hindi as well as in English. The registration process will begin from 4 pm today. The application process is purely through the online mode. The offline application will be entertained.

Those who are interested must check their eligibility criteria, important dates, upper age limit and other important details. The NEET 2020 will be held only for the students seeking admission in the undergraduate medical studies.

The official website to get more details on the exam is https://ntaneet.nic.in/ .

NEET 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be an Indian national.

They must have completed their 10+2 or must have completed their 10+2 before the admission process.

The age of the candidates must not be less than 17 years or more than 25 years on or before 31 st December 2020.

December 2020. The must have been qualified in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Bio-technology as prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training after introduction of the 10+2+3 educational structure as recommended by the National Committee on Education.

Through the NEET 2020 score, candidates would be able to take admissions in All medical/ dental seats in the country, including in AIIMS, JIPMER, private medical colleges, state run medical colleges, AFMC, ESIC, etc. Even NRI candidates are allowed to take up this examination.

Candidates whose age are above 25 years are allowed provisionally to appear for the exam but it is subject to the outcome of the petition filed in Supreme Court. Those who have completed their intermediate from the open school are not allowed to appear for the examination.

The NEET 2020 exam is scheduled to be on 3rd May 2020. Stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

Also read, NEET 2020 Updates by NTA.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SbKwgnEeoZw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

NEET 2020 Notification: Application Process Starts Today 4 pm on ntaneet.nic.in, Check for More Details here was last modified:

Read More