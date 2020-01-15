NEET UG 2020 Application Form Correction Window Starts (15th Jan) at ntaneet.nic.in

NEET UG 2020 Application Form Correction Window Open

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, is one of the most sought after entrance examinations in the country for candidates aspiring for admission in MBBS and BDS courses at various medical colleges of India that have been recognized by the MCI (Medical Council of India).

Every year hundreds of thousands of students register NEET because it is now the only examination that the students can appear for in order to gain admission into MBBS and BDS courses in Indian medical colleges. This year also, according to the National Testing Agency, 15.93 Lakh students have registered for the NEET UG 2020 Exam.

National Testing Agency is responsible for conducting NEET UG 2020 Exam in the country. The online payment process for payment of the application fee for NEET UG 2020 Exam has been completed recently on 7th January 2020.

Now, there is an extremely urgent update for all the candidates who have registered for NEET UG 2020 Exam. It is commonly known that any errors in registration form can lead to cancellation of candidates’ examination. Therefore, NTA has now opened the application form correction window for the NEET UG 2020 Exam.

So, all the candidates who wish to change the details in the application forms for NEET UG 2020 Exam, should log-on to the official website @ www.ntaneet.nic.in and follow the instructions for incorporating the required changes. The correction has been opened on 15th January 2020 and will remain active till 31st January 2020 only.

So, the candidates must not wait for the last day to change their details if required. Thereafter, no further extension shall be awarded by the NTA, and the candidates will be responsible for any action taken by NTA later on.

NEET UG 2020 Exam: Steps to make changes in the application form

Log-on to the official website for NEET UG 2020 Exam, i.e. ntaneet.ac.in.

On the home page of the website, a “One Time Correction” link has been placed. Locate that link and click on it.

Now, a new page will open where you will be asked to enter your login credentials. Enter the details correctly and press the submit button.

Now, on the next page, you will be able to access your application for NEET UG 2020. Now, you can make the changes which you require. Make sure that you double-check the details before submitting the form because no future opportunities will be given for making changes in the application form.

Once you have submitted this form, you will be asked to pay the requisite fee for making the changes. Pay the fees through any of the acceptable mediums.

Once your request has been processed successfully, make sure that you download and save a copy of the new application form and the payment receipt for future reference.

<noscript><iframe title="NEET 2020 Correction Window Open|How to do Correction in NEET UG 2020 Application form ?" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4RAOP3LyDFY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More