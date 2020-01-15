NEET 2020 Correction Window Starts Today on ntaneet.nic.in; Last Date is 31st Jan 2020

NEET 2020 Correction Window

The correction window for NEET 2020 will open today. Candidates will be allowed to do any changes required once the correction window will open up. The payment process was made available for the candidates till 7th January 2020.

The correction window will be live from 15th January 2020 to 31st January 2020, through which candidates would be able to do editing in their application form which they have already submitted.

The corrections can only be done on specific details mentioned in the official notification released on the NEET website. A total of 15,93,452 candidates have registered for the NEET 2020 examination to be held soon.

The site to get more details on the exam and to access the NEET application form correction window is www.ntaneet.nic.in . Candidates must take care of the mentioned instructions in order to access the correction window.

Steps to access NEET application form correction window:

Visit the NTA NEET official website mentioned above.

Click on the “One-Time Correction” link on the homepage.

Enter the registration number and password on next page.

You can login with the details entered during NEET registration

Make necessary edits on the already filled application form.

Make the payment of the fee and submit all the details.

The NEET UG exam is being held for intaking candidates for the admission to MBBS and BDS courses in institutes and colleges recognized by MCI. NEET UG is of greater significance since it is the only medical entrance exam conducted for admission to an undergraduate medical or dental programme.

The entrance exam for AIIMS and JIPMER institutes has been scraped under the provisions prescribed in the National Medical Commission Act 2019 as they have conducted the separate exam for the intaking of the candidates.

<noscript><iframe title="NEET Application form Correction Related Latest Updates 2020,When Neet Correction Starts," width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/p3nHuXYYP2o?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

