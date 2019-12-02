AIIMS Jodhpur Office Assistant and Stenographer Admit Card 2019 Released at aiimsjodhpur.edu.in, Steps How to Download Exam Hall Ticket Check here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences. There is a crucial update for the candidates who have applied for the AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2019.

As per the latest notification published on the official website of AIIMS Jodhpur, the admit cards for the upcoming Computer Based Test for the vacancies pertaining to the post of Steno and Office Assistant have now been released on the official website of AIIMS Jodhpur, i.e. www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.

The admit cards for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2019 Exam have been released on 30th November 2019 for those candidates who had completed the registration process successfully.

So, now the candidates must log-on to the official website of AIIMS Jodhpur i.e. www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in and download their admit cards and take printout of the admit card as soon as possible.

AIIMS Jodhpur Exam 2019: Important Dates

Here are the important dates pertaining to the AIIMS Jodhpur Exam 2019 that the candidates must note: –

Date Event Admit cards released for AIIMS Jodhpur Exam 2019 30th November 2019 Date of AIIMS Jodhpur Exam 2019 10th December 2019 Declaration of final result To be announced

It is mandatory for the candidates to bring along their admit card son the day of the examination as no candidates will be allowed to appear for the AIIMS Jodhpur Exam 2019 without the printout of the admit card.

AIIMS Jodhpur Exam 2019: Important Details

Candidates must thoroughly understand the below mentioned important information pertaining to the upcoming AIIMS Jodhpur Exam 2019: –

The Computer Based Test for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2019 will be conducted on 10 th December 2019 across various centres in the state.

December 2019 across various centres in the state. The exam would be conducted in two shifts, wherein the AIIMS Jodhpur Office Assistant Exam 2019 would be conducted in the morning shift, i.e. from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM. The exam for the post of AIIMS Office Assistant 2019 will be conducted from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The AIIMS Jodhpur Exam 2019 is a Multiple Choice Type Questions based exam wherein the candidates will be asked 200 questions based on four different subjects.

General Awareness, English Comprehension, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude will be the 4 sections in the AIIMS Jodhpur Exam 2019 with 50 questions for each sections.

Every correct answer will be awarded 1 mark while every wrong answer will attract a penalty of 0.25 marks.

The total duration of the AIIMS Jodhpur Exam 2019 will be 3 hours, and the maximum marks for the AIIMS Jodhpur Exam 2019 are 200.

In order to qualify for the advertised vacancies under AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2019, general category and economically weaker section candidates need to score at least 40% marks while OBC candidates need to score 35% and the candidates belonging to SC,ST or PwD category must score minimum 30% marks.

