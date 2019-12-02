Central Government to set up Raksha Shakti University to Train People for Policing: Home Minister Amit Shah

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    Amit Shah
    The centre is going to set up a central university to train people for policing, announced the Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah.

    Amit Shah, Home Minister said, that the government is working to change the British era laws of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

    Talking in the valedictory session of 47th All India Police Science Congress, Amit Shah said that the government will set up Raksha Shakti University and added that affiliated colleges would be opened in the states where there is no policy university.

    He said the students who pass out of this University will not need any training to become good police officers. And also the University of Forensic Sciences will be set up soon added the Home Minister.

    He also said that there is an urgent need to raise the self-esteem of police personnel who are often ridiculed on social media. The people need to be told that more than 35000 cops had laid down their lives for the country.

    He also said that in states where there are no police universities; colleges affiliated to this university will be established. He also added that centre will bring a bill for this. He told that nothing is impossible for the police. We are planning to make a modus operandi bureau and we want to change the nature of the Narcotics Bureau.

    Amit Shah, Union Home Minister said, that those in the police department work for all 365 days. Police forces have made many sacrifices for the safety measures of the country. He also said that the government is working to change the British era laws of IPC and CrPC.

    The laws of IPC and CrPC that were framed during the British era have become invalid or irrelevant now. The laws will be changed according to the needs of today world he added.

