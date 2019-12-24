NEET 2020 Application Process ends on 31st Dec on ntaneet.nic.in, Check for More Details here

NEET 2020

Candidates who are interested and also eligible to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2020 must pay attention to this article. The online application process will be closing on 31st December 2019. Candidates can do online registration through the official website.

As the last date for the online registration is nearing so candidates are advised do the registration soon possible by visiting the official website. Special Kiosks facility have been provided to the candidates applying from the Jammu and Kashmir.

The offline form facility is available only for the candidates from the union territory of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Candidates from the rest of the states must fill the application form through the online mode.

The official website to complete the NEET 2020 application process and get more details on the examination is www.ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates must follow the below written steps to complete the application process.

Steps to apply for NEET 2020 Examination:

Visit the official website of NEET 2020.

Fill all the details required.

Login using the login details created.

Fill the application form and upload the documents.

Make the application fee payment.

Download and print the application form.

Candidates taking up NEET 2020 examination for below mentioned admissions:

Admission to any government – central or state – medical and dental college in the country

Admission in any of the private medical or dental college in the country

Admission to AIIMS MBBS program and JIPMER MBBS programs

Admission to ESIC colleges and AFMC medical programs

Getting necessary approval for pursuing medicine abroad

One must go through the Demo of NEET 2020 Application Form to know how to fill it. Click on the link mentioned here for quick reference. Please remember, qualifying NEET 2020 is mandatory for each and every candidate.

Candidates must fill the forms by 11:50 pm on December 31, 2019 and fees can be paid up till January 1, 2020.

Also read, NEET 2020 Notification.

