NEET 2020 Correction Window likely to get Activated on 18th Jan on ntaneet.nic.in

NEET 2020 Application Correction Window

The application form correction facility has not been activated yet for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020 examination. Candidates applied for this examination must visit the official website of NTA for more updates.

The NEET 2020 correction window was scheduled to be activated by January 15, 2020. But it got postponed and delayed and now there is no further updates on this. There is not official notification released on the official website of National Testing Agency.

On the official website, the date and time for the correction window has not been provided. Students applied for the examination must stay calm as they will be provided with appropriate time for the correcting their application form once the window gets activated.

The site to get more details on the examination and to do the NEET 2020 application correction is www.ntaneet.nic.in .

Steps to access NEET 2020 Correction Window:

Visit the official website of NEET or NTA as mentioned.

Click on the “NEET 2020 Application form Correction” window on the NTA home page.

Enter the applicant’s credentials required to login into the account.

Complete the correction process and submit.

Take a print of the updated application form.

As the last date to submit the application form was extended so the agency is taking time to activate the correction window. The agency is expected to open the portal for checking and correcting the online applications soon probably on 18th Jan 2020.

NEET 2020 is decided to be conducted on May 3, 2020. The admit cards for NEET 2020 would be released on March 27, 2020 on the official website and the results for the medical/ dental entrance examination would be releasing before June 4, 2020.

Candidates must complete the correction process within the time limit as no correction of the application form will be allowed once the window is closed.

Students must specifically check the category, personal details and also the language or medium of instruction.

