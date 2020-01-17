Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 75 Management Trainee Post Before 27th January at cotcorp.org.in

75 vacancies available under the Cotton Corporation of India Recruitment 2020

The Cotton Corporation of India is a public sector undertaking that operates under the direct control of the Ministry for Textiles of the Union Government of India. It is responsible for overlooking the procurement, processing, and other important matters related to the cotton crop grown in India.

In order to maintain its operational efficiency, Cotton Corporation of India floats various recruitment campaigns periodically for selection of most suitable candidates for the available vacancies. Under its latest recruitment drive, Cotton Corporation of India has announced 75 vacancies.

As per the official notification for CCI Management Trainee Recruitment 2020 published on the website of Cotton Corporation of India @ www.cotcorp.org.in, the details of the available vacancies are as follows: –

Assistant Company Secretary II – 1 vacancy

Hindi Translator – 10 vacancies

Assistant Manager Civil – 1 vacancy

Junior Assistant Accounts – 15 vacancies

Assistant Manager Legal – 1 vacancy

Junior Assistant General – 14 vacancies

Assistant Manager Official Language – 1 vacancy

Junior Commercial Executive – 20 vacancies

Management Trainee HR – 1 vacancy

Management Trainee Accounts – 10 vacancies

Management Trainee Marketing – 10 vacancies

The online application process for the CCI Management Trainee Recruitment 2020 has already commenced on the official website of CCI from 17th January 2020. The last date for completion of the application process for CCI Management Trainee Recruitment 2020 is 27th January 2020.

So, the candidates who are interested in applying for any of the advertised vacancies must log-on to official website and complete their applications as soon as possible. Once the application deadline is over, the online application link will be deactivated, and the candidates will not be given another opportunity to apply.

Only those candidates will be eligible to participate in the further selection process for CCI Management Trainee Recruitment 2020 who have completed their applications by the cut-off date.

The details regarding the further selection process will be published on the official website of CCI Management Trainee Recruitment 2020. So, the candidates must refer to the official website only for any information that they require.

FAQs

Question: How many vacancies are available under CCI Management Trainee Recruitment 2020?

Answer: total number of available vacancies is 75.

Question: When will the application process start for CCI Management Trainee Recruitment 2020?

Answer: online application process has already started under CCI Management Trainee Recruitment 2020 from 17th January 2020.

Question: Which is the last date to apply for CCI Management Trainee Recruitment 2020?

Answer: are being accepted till 27th January 2020 only.

Question: Which is the official website for CCI Management Trainee Recruitment 2020?

Answer: official website is www.cotcorp.org.in.

