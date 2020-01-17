DMRC Exam Pattern 2020, Syllabus for CBT Paper I and II, Check here for more Details

There is an important bit of update for all the candidates who wish to participate in the DMRC Recruitment 2020. The last date for submission of the applications for the available vacancies has now been extended till 20th January 2020.

So, all those candidates who wish to participate in the DMRC Recruitment 2020 but have not been able to, should complete their applications before the cut-off date as no further extensions will be available.

The total number of available vacancies under DMRC Recruitment 2020 is 1492 along with the profiles of Junior Engineer, Customer Relation Assistant, Steno, Assistant Manager, and Maintainer. As the registration process is expected to close soon, it is time for the candidates to start preparing for the selection process.

The best way to do is to have a thorough understanding of the selection process under DMRC Recruitment 2020.

Selection Process for the available vacancies

Post Phases Mode of Exam (CBT) Junior Engineer CBT Paper 1 CBT Paper 2 Group Discussion Medical Examination Online Assistant Manager CBT Paper 1 CBT Paper 2 Group Discussion Interview Medical Examination Online Stenographer CBT Paper 1 CBT Paper 2 Skill Test Medical Examination Online Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) CBT Paper 1 CBT Paper 2 Psycho test Medical Examination Online Maintainer CBT Paper 1 Medical Examination Online

Examination Pattern and Syllabus

DMRC CBT Paper 1 This is an objective type paper with Multiple Choice Questions The mode of examination will be in Hindi and English The total number of questions in the exam is 120. Every correct answer will be awarded 1 mark. Every incorrect answer will be penalised by the 1/3 mark. Total Exam Duration will be 1.5 hours The syllabus to be covered includes: – General Awareness General Intelligence and Reasoning Quantitative Aptitude General English



DMRC CBT Paper 2 This is an objective type paper with questions related to General English. The mode of examination will be in English Total number of questions in the exam is 60. Every correct answer will be awarded 1 mark. Every incorrect answer will be penalised by the 1/3 mark. Total Exam Duration will be 45 minutes. The syllabus to be covered includes basic questions to test the candidate’s ability in the English language.



In order to ensure good performance in the selection process for DMRC Recruitment 2020, candidates must focus on time management as well as practice the mock tests from previous years. This will help them be familiar with the examination pattern as well as focus on speed while attempting the questions during the exam.

