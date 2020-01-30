NEET 2020: Correction Window to be Closed 31st Jan on ntaneet.nic.in

NEET 2020 Correction Window

The NEET Correction window will be closing tomorrow by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates who have applied for the NEET 2020 exam can do the correction in the application on the official website of NEET.

The NEET 2020 correction window will be closing tomorrow, 31st January 2020. The examination for NEET 2020 is scheduled to be held in the month of May 2020. Candidates must make sure that no changes to the applications will be done after tomorrow.

The application process for NEET 2020 began on December 2, 2019 and the last date of registration was January 6, 2020. The correction window started on 15, 2020. Candidates must correct their application if required as soon as possible.

NEET UG 2020 Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates The application process started on December 2, 2019 The application process ends on January 6, 2020 The correction window started on January 15, 2020 The deadline of the closing of correction window January 31, 2020 Date of Examination May 3, 2020

The official notification regarding the exam is here, Click here to see the official notification of NTA NEET UG 2020.

Steps to use NEET 2020 correction window:

Visit the official website of NEET NTA, www.ntaneet.nic.in .

Click on the “Direct link to the correction window” on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new page, correction window.

Save and download the application form.

Take a print of the application form and save it for future reference.

Keep visiting the official website for more updates and timely information on NEET 2020 exam.

