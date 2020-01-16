NEET Application Correction Window Not Yet Activated on ntaneet.nic.in

NEET Application Correction Window

Those candidates who have registered for NEET 2020 will get a one-time chance to edit their application forms. The correction window was schedule to begin from 15th January onward.

The link has not been activated on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), the examination conducting body for NEET and other exams. NEET 2020 forms were available on the website and candidates had to fill and submit them online.

NTA had set up centres in schools and colleges to help them submit the applications offline for the students of Kashmir Valley, Leh and Kargil where internet connectivity was not available. Candidates were allowed to download the form and fill the details and send it to NTA through the nodal centres established by the agency.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the NEET Application Correction link is https://ntaneet.nic.in/ .

NEET is being held for intaking candidates for the admission to MBBS and BDS courses in institutes and colleges recognized by MCI. Since NEET is now the only medical entrance exam conducted for the admission to an undergraduate medical or dental programme NEET, it has gained more popularity.

It is uncertain how would this facility be implemented for the students of Kashmir Valley, Leh and Kargil who had submitted the applications offline. As per the notification, the application correction window will be available till 31st January 2020.

