NEET 2020 Correction Window to begin from 15th Jan on ntaneet.nic.in

NEET 2020 Correction Window

The online application window for NEET 2020 is to be open soon by the National Testing Agency. Candidates applied for this exam must make sure that they do the correction if required through the official website of NTA.

Candidates those who have applied for the NEET 2020 must check their filled application once and if they miss something or they want to change some information they can do it now.

We have mentioned few things candidates must check in their filled application through this article. The correction window for NEET 2020 will begin from 15th January 2020.

Candidates would not be able to make any time of alterations once the correction window is being closed. Information includes the personal details entered as well as the examination centre choices.

The site to get more details on the NEET 2020 examination is ntaneet.nic.in.

Things all students must check and correct:

Personal Details: Personal details such as date of birth, spelling of their name, father’s name, mother’s name and so on. The details must match with the identification card used at the time of examination.

Choice of Examination Centre: Just in case candidates want to check and update the choice of examination city and centre filled in the application form they can do so through the correction window link.

Opting for 15% All India Quota and Submission of Self Declaration: Students except of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir are automatically eligible for 15% All India Quota and are not required to submit any self-declaration form. If students belonging to union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are required to submit the self-declaration form.

Documents Uploaded: Apart from these, students are also advised to check their image and signature uploaded for any error.

Correction window will be available till 31st January 2020. Keep checking the official website for more updates on NEET 2020 examination.

Also read, NEET 2020 Registration.

<noscript><iframe title="Neet 2020 Correction Date! Neet 2020 correction window" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aoSNZf5dQiI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More