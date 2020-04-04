Final Placement at FORE School of Management for 2018–2020

FORE School of Management, which stands for Organizational Research and Education, is one of the oldest business schools in Delhi and is located in the vicinity of IIT Delhi, IIFT, JNU, and ISIS Delhi. The institute focuses on postgraduate education, research training, and consultancy. The institute is ranked among the prestigious IIMs and ISBs in India.

The school admits students based on their CAT, GMAT, and XAT scores, and the admissions are generally highly competitive. The school offers two-year full-time PGDM, Executive PGDM, and FPM programs. Through these courses, the institute provides students with a remarkable faculty, excellent placement opportunities, and merit-based scholarships for eligible students for their PGDM courses.

Moreover, FORE is recognized for its legacy of over 6000 alumni working in various countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The final placement report has recently been released for the 2018–2020 batches of PGDM, PGDM IB, and PGDM FM. The report shows that with a 25% increase in the batch size, FORE School of Management saw its largest batch yet, which comprised 353 students. As per the report, 126 recruiters participated in the placement drive, among which 48 were recruiting students from the school for the first time.

In total, 36 students were offered jobs through preplacement, and the highest CTC offered was INR 3,000,000/year. The student receiving this offer was hired in the Information Technology and Information Technology-enabled Services domain.

Furthermore, the average CTC recorded through placement was INR 1,060,000/year, whereas the median salary was INR 1,010,000/year. The following table provided structured information on the highest CTC recorded for each domain.

Sector Highest CTC Offered Information Technology Sector INR 3,000,000/year Operations Sector INR 2,000,000/year Marketing Sector INR 1,800,000/year Consulting and Research Sector INR 1,100,000/year Human Resource Management Sector INR 1,250,000/year

With respect to the percentage-wise distribution of students based on the recruitment domain, 32% students were placed in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance and Information Technology sectors each. Moreover, 14% students were recruited in Market Research and Consulting, which was followed by Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Fast-Moving Consumer Durables, Automobiles, Telecommunication, Real Estate, and Manufacturing domains, wherein a total of 6% students were recruited.

For detailed information regarding the employment sectors, job profiles, and recruiting organizations, please refer to the following table:

Employment Sector Job Profile Notable Organizations IT and IT-enabled services Sales, Presales, Product Management, Supply Chain Management, Business Analytics Accenture, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, Cognizant, Amazon, Infosys, Hexaware Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and Zycus Banking, Financial Services, and Investment Strategy and Investment Banking, Global Finance Operations, and Financial Modeling and Wealth Management Macquarie, Verity, HSBC, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential, Hero Fincorp, CRIF Solutions, IDFC First Bank, Evaluserve, TATA Capital, CRISIL, and HDFC Life and HDFC Ltd. Market Research and Consulting Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain, and Human Capital Consulting and Advisory Services Genpact, Genpact ERC, GEP, EY GDS, Deloitte USI, and KPMG GS Automobiles, Telecommunication, Real Estate, and Manufacturing Sales and Marketing and Supply Chain Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, JK Tyres, VE Commercial Vehicles, Pantaloons, DHL, Dalmia Cements, and Delhivery Fast-Moving Consumer Goods and Fast-Moving Consumer Durables Sales and Marketing, Valuation, and Consulting and Corporate Sales Asian Paints, ITC, Nestle, Chai Point, Coffee Day Beverages, Berger Paints, Enhance Group (Oman), Philips Lighting (Signify), TTK Healthcare, Whirlpool, Schneider-Electric, Lenskart, Ninkakart, and Viacom 18

