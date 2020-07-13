Contemporary Career Opportunities in 2020 & Beyond

The crisis situation we find ourselves in has brought about widespread panic and uncertainty. The job market is crashing, the economy is estimated to take a substantial hit which will impact us all, businesses are shutting down entirely, and daily wage earners are without a source of income for the time being.

The limitations due to the pandemic have helped bring about a change in the way we live and perform our day-to-day tasks. Technology and digitalisation have become essential cogs of basic functions, be it communication, business, media, or even fashion.

This is precisely why young adults should be willing to explore subjects and topics well beyond the traditional ones being taught in school currently. Digitalisation is here to stay, and if the pandemic has shown anything, it is that we must upskill ourselves and adapt to rapid changes in industries sooner rather than later.

Exploring these contemporary courses will give individuals a head-start when they step into a professional environment upon graduating. A wide array of new-age educational fields and opportunities are bound to arise due to this, including –

UI/UX Design

The importance of user experience has come into great focus in the last decade, due to the implementation of this technology into all aspects of our lives – from our homes and workspaces, to daily as well as specialised tasks.

These courses seek to address this growing demand from skilled designers ready to deliver on the job from day one. Students will understand the fundamentals of design and how they can be applied across different media to create a socio-cultural impact.

Digital Marketing

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, offline or physical marketing is completely on hold. Businesses have had to adapt and improvise in order to overcome the challenges faced with the help of a digital marketing strategy.

Over the years, digital marketing itself has become so vast and diverse with numerous bifurcations. Some of these subtopics include – social media marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Content Marketing, Data Analytics, and Graphics Design.

All these fields are distinct in themselves and require specific skill sets. In the next five years or so, a digital marketing strategy will be the backbone of every business – if it isn’t already.

Graphic Design

A typical graphic/communication design course prepares students with a comprehensive understanding of applying the principles of design to a wide range of communication platforms.

Students develop the feel of understanding how to reach out to different types of users, and in turn curating appropriate communication methods. These types of courses typically cover both traditional print media as well as digital media.

Fashion Communication

Fashion Communication programs guide students in communicating, promoting and creatively presenting the fashion and lifestyle industry to different audiences. It offers a solid base for a career in areas like fashion journalism, fashion photography, publishing, fashion videos, creative and art direction, PR, and event design.

It is critical for institutes to dynamically respond to changes in the industry and aid students in honing their skill sets in traditional and digital media for fashion and lifestyle segments.

Digital Filmmaking

With the growing prominence of digital & web entertainment, digital filmmaking is an increasingly attractive option as well.

A typical filmmaking course is designed to train students in two essential elements of film-making – storytelling & production. The course gives an overview of film studies, the basics of film budgeting, and audio-visual productions.

If any of these courses interest you, do check out the offerings of Pearl Academy. The institute is a leader in the realms of design, fashion, business, and media studies, and specializes in providing students with modern and relevant education with the help of international exposure, industrial visits, and innovative teaching styles.

The institute has announced a wide variety of innovation-driven solutions keeping in mind the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 crisis. These include diverse forms of remote learning, upskill opportunities for students, as well as the launch of a mobile application to increase engagement with students.

The institute also places a huge emphasis on international exposure with students being offered the chance to study 1 year abroad in a 4-year programme at renowned universities in the UK and Australia.

Read More