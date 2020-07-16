MBA Programmes with Different Specialties

What are the programmes students look out for on completing their under graduation? Post graduation in Management is perhaps what most people strive for.

There are several advantages to doing a master’s in management, like honing one’s analytical thinking, getting an edge on your leadership acumen, whetting your decision-making skills, and not to forget, landing the most coveted offers from top corporates.

MBA programmes are generally offered in specialisations like Finance, Marketing, HR, Operations, and General Management.

Over and above the general streams offered in most programmes, many novel specialisations covering discrete sectors have emerged in colleges offering MBA degrees. You now have more areas to explore in doing an MBA.

These are some courses on the platter:

Tech MBA by Dept of Management Studies at IIT Madras

IIT Madras now offers a five-year course – the IDDD (the Interdisciplinary Dual Degree). The third and fourth years will cover the basic foundations of the course. During the fifth year, students can choose the stream upon qualifying from CGPA, aptitude tests, and personal interviews. The curriculum is based on digital technology and its applications.

In this degree, the graduates will be doubly rewarded after the programme. Everyone who enrolls in this course will get two different degrees – under graduation in Engineering and post-graduation in Management.

The degree was developed by DOMS (the Department of Management Studies).

MBA in Liberal Studies at IIM-K

IIM Kozhikode offers PGP-LSM, a two-year full-term master’s level programme on Liberal Studies and Management. It comes with an intense curriculum covering such subjects as liberal studies and core management principles in the 1st year followed by advanced courses and electives in the second year.

The sui generis syllabus covers International and Rural immersion in the fourth term (year two), and the exclusive feature of the course is the Master’s thesis in the sixth term (year two).

This programme is designed to prepare the participants to acquire emotional, cultural, and creative intelligence. The course curriculum concentrates more on real life situations in the industry to engage the participants in preparing themselves beyond just the classroom scenario.

A plain theory that is imparted in a lecture hall can be both monotonous and chaotic to the students if the practical context is missing. Hence, this course ensures a pragmatic approach to enable the students to prepare themselves to face the actual corporate arena.

The programme is designed to integrate and equip participants to pursue careers in managerial roles in marketing, human resource management, media, social enterprise, hospitality, healthcare, and in many other streams.

The PGP-LSM is a one of its kind programme, focusing on training participants by facilitating their paths into the corporate world, well-endowed with the skill sets and drive needed in facing any situation with the emotional, cultural, and creative intelligence required.

Post Graduate Programme in Technology and Business Management (PGP-TBM) at Masters’ Union School of Business

The PGP- TBM at Masters Union Business School is a specialised programme of sixteen months. Masters Union engages as their faculty actual professionals, experts in their fields, including heads of corporations and members of the Lok Saba.

The students are exposed to actual industry scenarios as they conduct the projectsin a real company. They are exposed to a host of activities involving networking, project tours, and technical boot camps.

The curriculum is predicated on technology. The course is designed to prepare the students to face the challenges in the world of technology.

The business school is in Gurgaon, and is all set to welcome the fresh batch next month.

MBA-Fisheries Enterprise Management at TNJFU (Tamil Nadu Dr. Jayalalithaa University)

TNJFU offers MBA-FEM, an MBA programme on Fisheries and Aquaculture Business Enterprises. The course is designed to coach students and prepare them as entrepreneurs in the business of aquaculture. The participants are trained to undertake the business of fisheries as successful entrepreneurs.

The principal focus of the programme is to indoctrinate the students on the structure of business management principles. The syllabus does not stop at teaching just the theory. It also covers the practice, strategies, policies, delivery, means, norms, rules, and application of good management systems in the various businesses of fisheries, aquaculture, and allied businesses at the operations level.

Institute Programme Specialty Benefits IIT Madras IDDD Digital technology 2 degrees on completion IIM Kozhikode PGP-LSM Liberal Studies and Management Opportunities in real corporate scenarios Masters Union Business School PGP- TBM Technology and Business Management Conducted in a real corporation TNJFU MBA-FEM Fisheries and Aquaculture Participants are trained to become entrepreneurs

All the courses listed here come with their unique specialties. The streams offered by these institutes are exclusive and detailed. They are different from the courses offered by most of the colleges offering post graduation in Management.

You need to consider the career path you want to pursue on the completion of the course before you enroll in any programme.

