Why Mumbai and MET Institutes (B-School) are the perfect combinations for an MBA degree

“MBA from which Indian city will be the best option?” This question has probably haunted almost every MBA aspirant. But the dilemma doesn’t stop here. Even if an MBA aspirant decides in favor of pursuing the degree from a metropolitan city, a new issue arises- which Metropolitan city? Students spend days in research, thinking and searching for the best suitable option for themselves. Surely it is a crucial decision and should not be taken hastily. But of all the Indian metropolitan cities, there is only one place that is popularly known as the financial capital of India. You guessed it right, it is Mumbai, also known as the ‘Manchester of India’.

Mumbai is an exuberant place, a city that never sleeps. It is also a city with an ample amount of opportunities for management students. A curious mind might ask, how so? Let’s find out.

6 Reasons Why You Should Pursue Your MBA From Mumbai-

1. Apart from being branded as the Financial Capital of India, Mumbai also flaunts the nickname and designation of being the commercial capital of India. There are more than 175 Fortune 500 companies and numerous start-ups that are making a mark in the world of business. From Automobiles to Advertising and from Real Estate to FMCG, you name an industry or sector and you will find the headquarters of noted organizations in Mumbai.

2. Summer Internships or Winter Internships are an integral aspect of an MBA or PGDM curriculum. It allows the students to gain immense practical knowledge and experience of the corporate environment. The PGDM colleges situated in Mumbai have an upper hand when it comes to access to large corporate fields. Studying in a Mumbai management institute implies the plethora of choices present to the students. Even if a student cannot work simultaneously in two big conglomerates, the presence of such an alternative or the choice of changing the internship company is both central and essential.

3. With so many MNCs having their offices in the burghal of Mumbai, MBA students can expect themselves to be in a predicament while applying for summer internships. Big brands, banks and firms visit top colleges for final campus recruitment and during the internship placements. Top Mumbai based startups include popular names such as Quikr, Ola, Pepperfry, Nyka, Bookmyshow, among others.

4. The Arabian Sea fences Mumbai on the west side of the metropolitan, a picturesque sight worth capturing on cameras. In the bustling city that Mumbai is, MBA students must find a place to chill and relax. There is no other city in India that houses a colossal number of top organizations and provides access to beautiful beaches.

5. Connectivity is also imperative to a city when you are planning to live there for 2 years. Mumbai is well connected to its satellite cities like Navi Mumbai, Thane, etc. With high frequency of local train, monorail, metro, buses, taxi, auto providing ample options to choose your commute, you would never need to have your own vehicle in this city.

6. Finally, and most importantly, Mumbai’s MBA colleges are amongst the finest in the nation. The leading management institutes, such as the MET League of Colleges, provide cutting-edge and 21st-century relevant management curriculum.

But, why MET?

With excellent infrastructure and exemplary faculty, Mumbai Educational Trust (MET) is one of the best MBA College in Mumbai that has provided quality and ultramodern management education since its inception. The institute offers unparalleled management courses, programmes that are both contemporary and unique like Mumbai University’s MMS, PGDM, full time eMBA, eMBA-Insurance, uMBA (Universal MBA), International Level-7. The capability of MET, both faculty and students, is reflected in the outstanding placement records maintained by every successive batch of management course. There is variety in the MBA programmes that MET offers. Besides the curriculum, MET encourages the development of new skills that will benefit a student both personally and professionally. As students come to MET from different states and cities of India, the institute also serves as a platform for cross-cultural exchanges.

The MET Management Dominance-

● MET consistently features on the lists of best MBA Colleges in Mumbai and India. Recently, MET secured the 5th position in the ‘Best B-School in Mumbai’ Times Best B-School Survey 2020. The same review ranked MET as the 18th Best Private B-Schools in India.

● MET was awarded as the Best Education Brand 2019 by The Economic Times

● Wide International Linkages

● Industry immersive course structure

● Provides an edge to management studies through subjects like E-Commerce, Design Thinking, Business Analytics, Digital Business and Digital Marketing, Real Estate

● Comparatively economical fees than other MBA colleges

● Global approach with an emphasis on development of skills that bridges the education-employment gap

● Entrepreneurship Cell provides mentoring support to budding entrepreneurs

● Scholarship/Freeship to deserving top students

● MET possesses an ISO certificate that certifies the high standards of management education of the institut.

● Whilst some management programmes like the PGDM has AICTE’s approval, MMS is affiliated to Mumbai University, few MBA courses of MET are also autonomous like eMBA; while some are international MBAs with foreign affiliations like eMBA-Insurance and uMBA

● Unique uMBA (Universal MBA) course that is co-created by predominant faculty and experts of MET, Manhattan Institute of Business, USA, TASA Asia and EAE Business School of Spain is an extremely lucrative option to complete 6 months in Mumbai and rest of the programme in New York, USA

Exceptional Placement Opportunities- MET Placements

MET has a centralised Placement Cell for the management students, ensuring equal opportunities for all management courses. Thus, the students of PGDM, MMS and eMBA programmes go through the same placement process and have the same opportunities. The highest salary package for the outgoing PGDM batch is Rs. 15.5 Lakhs per annum.

Top Recruiters of the Previous PGDM Batch

MET can flaunt the names of big brands as in the category of top recruiters for different specializations. To list a few eminent names, the MET alumni are now working in preeminent organizations such as CRISIL, Bank of America, Development Bank of Singapore (DBS), HDFC Bank, Capgemini, etc. Find the sector-wise break-up of leading companies offering job offers to MET students below.

Human Resources and Operations

The leading companies offering jobs to MET students in these domains are TCS, SBI General Insurance Swiggy, Kotak Life Insurance, AFCONS, All Cargo and V.I.P.

Marketing

The chief organizations with job offers for marketing profiles include Edelweiss, Reliance Industries Limited, Camlin, Zee Entertainment, Nielsen, Hindustan Unilever Limited, 99acres and Aditya Birla Retail among others.

Finance

The partial list of recruiters offering high profile jobs to MET PGDM students in recent times includes big names such as Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, Bombay Stock Exchange, Deloitte, KPMG, Bank of Baroda, CRISIL, Motilal Oswal, SME Rating Authority of India, Capital First, etc.

With many big names recruiting MBA students in Mumbai, one should not miss any opportunity to study a management degree in the Fin-Cap (Financial Capital) of India. The busy city will surely pave the path for your glorious management career. On the other hand, MBA aspirants can check the innovative management courses of MET Mumbai. With excellent ROI and placement opportunities, all MBA students must consider MET as their future MBA institute.

